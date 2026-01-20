How much progress has Labour made on its King’s Speech commitments?

Labour has delivered on more than half of the bills set out in the government’s first King’s Speech, with seven more making their way through Parliament, analysis by LabourList reveals.

LabourList’s King’s Speech tracker, created by Dan Groshev, provides an easy-to-understand guide to the progress made for each piece of legislation announced in the government’s King’s Speech in July 2024.

Of the 40 bills included in the legislative programme, 21 have become law – including the government’s flagship Employment Rights Act, the Planning and Infrastructure Act, the Renters’ Rights Act and the Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership Act).

The government has also passed legislation on modernising mental health provision, creating an independent football regulator and ‘Martyn’s Law’ – ensuring public buildings are better protected against terrorist incidents.

Of the other bills, 15 are currently making their way through parliamentary stages, including legislation to build a rail line between Crewe and Manchester, a smoking ban for people born after January 2009, the formal creation of Great British Railways, and the creation of a new national Holocaust memorial and learning centre next to Parliament.

The government’s Crime and Policing Bill is also currently making its way through the House of Lords in its progress to becoming law.

The remaining are yet to be introduced to Parliament, including the government’s reforms of the leasehold system and a ban on conversion practices.

Emma Burnell, editor of LabourList, said: “In the heat of covering politics day to day we often forget to mark the gradual but real progress that is made outside of the whirlwind of the news cycle and the pressures of social media and ‘Amazon Prime’ expectations on politics.

“This tracker is a chance for us to show how well the government is doing on their flagship legislation.

“The answer is much more positive than the day-to-day narrative might have you believe. Labour is making significant progress across a range of areas that really matter to members and voters alike such as housebuilding, railways and workers rights.”

Dan Groshev, creator of the tracker, said: “This project came from my frustration with how little I knew about the progress of the government’s headline bills through Parliament. The ‘boring’ legislative work is important, but rarely makes the news, so I started pulling the data myself and made a tool to track it.

“Big thank you to the Parliament Digital Service, who are doing the difficult work of making the data available, and to Campaign Lab for encouragement and support.”

