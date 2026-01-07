Home

Mainstream announce recommendations for NEC candidates

Organising network Mainstream have today announced to their members the candidates they advise supporting for election to the Labour National Executive Committee (NEC).

Mainstream are a Centre-left faction of the Labour Party, launched in 2025 with support from think-tank Compass and Open Labour, alongside backing from Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham. Mainstream say they are the “home for radical realists” within the Labour Party, offering members a space to discuss policy and vision with a desire to see substantive changes advocated for in a practical manner.

Mainstream’s Interim Council opened the opportunity for members to register their interest in representing Mainstream on the NEC in November 2025. The candidates would be seeking selection to sit on the NEC as part of the CLP section. Nominations for these elections will close Nominations for these close on Friday 26 June 2026, with some elected at annual conference/women’s conference and ballot timetables will be announced later this year.

Mainstream has told its members that should they vote whether they wish to endorse their recommended candidates for both the CLP and Local Government representative positions. if that is decided, the group will then work to get them elected to the NEC this year.

The candidates selected by Mainstream’s Interim Council have each provided statements to ask for members’ support.

The list of candidates seeking endorsement is as followed:

1. Cat Arnold, East Worthing and Shoreham CLP (Labour South East)
2. Jovan Owusu-Nepaul, Clapham and Brixton Hill CLP (London Labour)
3. Kerry Postlewhite, Hereford & South Herefordshire CLP (West Midlands Labour)
Elizabeth Dennis would be the candidate in the Councillors section if the organisation does vote to endorse.
James Tibbitts is a reporter for LabourList following time working in the House of Commons for a Labour MP, beginning as a Caseworker before moving into Communications.

