Suspended Labour MP refuses to stand down after child sex offences arrest

A Labour MP who was suspended from the whip after being arrested on suspicion of rape, child sex offences and child abduction last year has indicated he will not resign from office.

Dan Norris, MP for North East Somerset and Hanham, was suspended from the party in April following his arrest by Avon and Somerset Police. He has since been released on bail and no charges have currently been brought. Norris has not attended Parliament since being being bailed, though he continues to vote by proxy.

Over a thousand constituents have called on Norris to resign as an MP, citing “diminished trust and confidence within the community”.

The petition, sent to Norris last week, read: “We believe that the constituents of North East Somerset and Hanham deserve a representative who can fully dedicate themselves to the pressing local and national issues we face, without the significant burden and distraction of these ongoing personal legal battles.”

However, in a response to the petition, Norris rebuffed the demands and said: “I will continue to represent my constituents on a broad range of issues.

“This includes handling casework and policy queries, asking parliamentary questions, voting and staying across local and national developments.

“I prioritise the most urgent cases as always, seeking to resolve issues with public bodies and raising broader policy concerns with ministers.”

It is reported that investigations into Norris by Avon and Somerset Police are ongoing and that the MP remains on conditional bail.

Avon and Somerset Police have been contacted for comment.

