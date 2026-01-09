Welsh Labour pledge new £2 bus fare cap and 100 new routes in Senedd manifesto

Welsh Labour will introduce a £2 cap on all single bus fares across the nation if they lead the next Welsh government.

The fare cap, set at a lower level than the £3 cap across England, would be introduced in Wales in April next year, covering everyone aged 22 to 59.

Wales already offers under 21s a £1 cap on fares, with over 60s granted free bus travel.

Welsh Labour will also include in its manifesto plans to introduce 100 new bus routes across the country, prioritising connecting people to jobs and key services, such as hospitals and train stations – with the public also being consulted on where services should run.

The changes would be rolled out between 2027 and the end of the decade.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “Through our landmark Bus Services Bill, we are ending the era of fragmented services forced on Wales by the Tories deregulating the bus network. From now on in Wales, buses will be run by the people, not just for profit.

“These changes are about making our transport system fairer. Cheaper journeys, more routes to the places where passengers want them to go, a bus service that serves those that use it. We want to unlock opportunity by connecting people to their jobs, their hospitals, their town centres, their libraries. And Welsh Labour will take action to do that.

“Reform UK trade in angry but empty promises. Welsh Labour wants you to be better off, and Welsh Labour are delivering.”

Voters in Wales will go to the polls to elect members of the Senedd on May 7.

