Antonia Romeo appointed to lead civil service as new Cabinet Secretary

Dame Antonia Romeo has been appointed as the new head of the civil service, becoming the first woman to hold the title of Cabinet Secretary.

Romeo is currently the longest serving permanent secretary in government and will be tasked in her new role with the mission to drive change and implement the government’s agenda.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “delighted” to appoint Romeo and said: “She is an outstanding public servant, with a 25‑year record of delivering for the British people.

“Since becoming Prime Minister, I’ve been impressed by her professionalism and determination to get things done. Families across the country are still feeling the squeeze, and this government is focused on easing the cost of living, strengthening public services and restoring pride in our communities. It is essential we have a Cabinet Secretary who can support the government to make this happen.

“Antonia has shown she is the right person to drive the government to reform and I look forward to working with her to deliver this period of national renewal.”

Romeo said: “It is a huge privilege to be asked to serve as Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service.

“The Civil Service is a great and remarkable institution, which I love. We should be known for delivery, efficiency and innovation, working to implement the Government’s agenda and meet the challenges the country faces.

“I look forward to working with all colleagues across the Civil Service to do this, in support of the Prime Minister and the Government.”

Romeo’s appointment has not been without controversy, having previously faced multiple bullying complaints during her time serving as the UK’s consul general in New York.

