Eluned Morgan splits with Sarwar and backs Prime Minister

Welsh First Minister and Welsh Labour leader Eluned Morgan has backed the Prime Minister and called for “stability in an age of instability”.

Ahead of a meeting of Labour MSs, Morgan said that she supports the the Prime Minister in his role and said: “Ultimately, I judge any Prime Minister by a simple test: whether they deliver for Wales.”

However, she did say that she “had concerns” around Mandelson’s suitability for public office.

The statement comes in contrast to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who has called on Keir Starmer to resign.

At an emergency press conference yesterday, Sarwar said that leadership in Downing Street “has to change”, adding: “We cannot allow the failures at the heart of Downing Street to mean the failures continue here in Scotland, because the election in May is not without consequence for the lives of Scots.”

More than 100 Labour MPs, including all members of the Cabinet, have since rallied to the support of the Prime Minister, alongside several Labour mayors. However, 11 MPs are currently calling for the Prime Minister to resign.

In her statement, Morgan said: “I support the Prime Minister in the job he was elected to do. After years of revolving-door leadership under the Conservatives, the country needs stability in an age of instability, and that matters for Wales.

“I had concerns that Peter Mandelson was incompatible with public office because of the company he kept. What has since come to light has only reinforced those concerns.

“These issues are deeply troubling not least because, once again, the voices of women and girls were ignored. That failure must be acknowledged and confronted honestly.

“Leadership means upholding standards and acting when they fall short.

“Ultimately, I judge any Prime Minister by a simple test: whether they deliver for Wales. I have been clear with Keir about what Wales needs. Action on the cost of living, investment in our economy and infrastructure, and a continued commitment to stronger devolution.

“My focus remains on leading Wales with integrity and delivering real change for people here.”

