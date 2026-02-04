Government accepts change to Mandelson document release amid rising backbench pressure

The government has put forward a change to its own amendment regarding the process of document release on Peter Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador, following further revelations about his maintained relationship with disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

At Prime Minister’s Questions today, Keir Starmer said ministers could not release certain documents that would have been ‘prejudicial to the UK national security or international relations’.

It has now instead been agreed that any documents that could be deemed a risk will be sent to the Intelligence and Security Committee for them to decide if they can be released.

This comes following rising tensions from backbench Labour MPs, who felt the government should not attempt to withhold information relating to this decision.

Notably, former Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner called on the government to make this change earlier in the day and allow ISC involvement in the review of documents related to the scandal.

It became apparent to the government that, had they not made this change to their amendment, they could face having it voted down by their own backbench members of the PLP who are significantly frustrated with decisions around Mandelson.

The backbenches were particularly quiet at Prime Ministers Questions earlier today, when Starmer was pressured by leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch on the details around the appointment of Mandelson as US ambassador.

MPs are due to vote on the amendment this evening, where it will be brought to the Commons in a closing speech.

