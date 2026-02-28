Josh Simons resigns as Cabinet Office minister amid investigation

MP for Makerfield and former director of Labour Together Josh Simons has resigned as a Cabinet Office minister.

Simons had faced allegations that Labour Together commissioned a report into the background of several journalists, falsely linking them to pro-Russian propaganda.

In a post on social media, Simons said while the Independent Advisor on Ministerial Standards had cleared him of wrongdoing, “remaining in office has become a distraction, so I have resigned from government”.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he defended Labour Together and said: “While CEO, I had the privilege of working with talented people who are now ministers, MPs and advisers. My team was an energetic and curious group, doing our best to help get a Labour government elected and prepare for government.”

He added: “I will continue serving the people I am proud to represent in Makerfield, and I will continue to support your government in pursuit of the radical change our politics and our country needs.”

The Independent Advisor on Ministerial Standards has cleared me of breaching the ministerial code. But with regret, remaining in office has become a distraction, so I have resigned from government. I will continue serving the people I’m proud to represent in Makerfield and… pic.twitter.com/qxbf8LKguS — Josh Simons MP (@joshsimonsmp) February 28, 2026



