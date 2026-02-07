Third of Labour members want Starmer to resign over Mandelson scandal – poll

A third of Labour members want to see Keir Starmer resign as Prime Minister over the Mandelson scandal, exclusive polling for LabourList reveals.

The poll, conducted by Survation, found that 34% of members want to see Starmer leave Number 10 after further revelations were made public about Peter Mandelson’s relationship with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer revealed earlier this week that vetting of Mandelson ahead of his appointment as US ambassador flagged his continued relationship with the financier.

However, just over half of members (51%) said they do not think Keir Starmer should resign as Prime Minister over the scandal, with 16% unsure.

While three-quarters (77%) of those who backed Bridget Phillipson in the deputy leadership contest think the Prime Minister should not resign, those who supported Lucy Powell were more divided; 38% of her backers call for Keir Starmer to remain in office, with 46% believing he should stand down.

Overwhelming support for removing McSweeney as Chief of Staff

The poll also revealed that more than three-quarters of Labour members want to see the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney resign from his role or be sacked.

Some 78% of members said McSweeney should resign, while 80% said the Prime Minister should sack him over his role in the Mandelson affair.

Speaking in Hastings on Thursday, Keir Starmer apologised to victims of Jeffrey Epstein who have “lived with trauma that most of us can barely comprehend”.

He said: “To them, I want to say this. I am sorry. Sorry for what was done to you. Sorry that so many people with power failed you. Sorry for having believed Mandelson’s lies and appointed him. And sorry that even now, you are forced to watch this story unfold in public once again.

“In this country, we will not look away. We will not shrug our shoulders. And will will not allow the powerful to treat justice as optional.

“We will pursue the truth. We will uphold the integrity of public life. And we will do everything in our power, and in the interests of justice, to ensure accountability is delivered.”

‘Members want to see change – and are clear where it should start’

Emma Burnell, editor of LabourList, said: “Labour members are traditionally less disposed to getting rid of their leaders than other parties. Equally a leadership challenge now would be time consuming for activists who want to spend their time on the doorsteps talking to the country not talking to each other about the party.

“So it is not a big surprise that half the members still back Starmer. If anything it’s almost surprising the number is that low. That should be a warning to Starmer that members want to see change.

“Members are also very clear where they think that change should start – with McSweeney leaving Downing Street one way or another.

“Whether the culture that allowed a far too casual attitude to what was already known about Mandelson at the time of his appointment will change with the loss of one individual is a bigger question. One the PM will have to demonstrably offer answers to if he is to rebuild from this crisis.”

Damian Lyons Lowe, chief executive of Survation, said: “The topline figures show a narrow majority of members opposing the Prime Minister’s resignation at this time, albeit with a sizeable minority in favour.

“Members are much more decisive about Morgan McSweeney than they are about the Prime Minister – a difference that may reflect a belief that the Prime Minister has been badly advised, and a consequent disappointment with his operation.”

The poll is the latest in a series of regular polls LabourList is publishing in partnership with leading pollsters Survation, a member of the British Polling Council and a Market Research Society Partner.

Survation surveyed 1,013 readers of LabourList, the leading dedicated newsletter and news and comment website for Labour supporters, who also said they were Labour Party members between February 5 and 6.

Data was weighted to the profile of party members by age group, sex, region and 2025 deputy leadership vote. Targets for weighting were drawn from the British Election Study and the results of the leadership and deputy leadership election.

