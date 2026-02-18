Turning the page? Labour’s recovery in the polls show a path to 2029 victory

After a lot of dismal headlines over the past couple weeks, we’ve all woken up to the welcome news that inflation has fallen to 3%, potentially setting the stage for another interest rate cut by the Bank of England.

Rachel Reeves has said that the cost of living is the government’s “number one priority” and said: “Our economic plan is the right one, to cut the cost of living, cut the national debt, and create the conditions for growth and investment in every part of the country.”

With the cost of living dominating the national conversation, any relief will make a huge difference to working people and their families across the country – and could pave a path for Labour to head toward a second term in office.

It may have gone almost unnoticed, but even amid scandal in SW1, Labour has been gradually narrowing the gap in the opinion polls – with YouGov’s latest poll putting Reform only five points ahead of Labour. At one bookmakers too, Labour have narrowly overtaken Reform to be the favourites to win the most seats at the next general election.

With the government at what we can only hope is its mid-term nadir, some in Labour HQ will probably be looking at that gap and coming to the same conclusion I have – it can be overcome in an election campaign.

After all, as Reform continue to welcome a Z-list cast of failed Conservatives increasingly detached from the lives of working people, Labour will have a proud record of achievements that it should boast about come 2029.

A first test of this could well be in Gorton and Denton next week, where we have heard that Labour are increasingly hopeful that victory could be within their grasp.

There will continue to be bumps along the way – with the government’s rumoured plans to ditch a commitment to pay under-21s the same minimum wage as older workers unlikely to win over any young voters who are already considering backing the Greens.

However, if the government can help people where it matters – their pocket, then along with all the other important work Labour is doing, perhaps we can deprive Farage of the keys to Number 10.

