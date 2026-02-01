Letters to the Editor – week ending 1st February 2026

Read what people have been writing to our editor about this week. Find out how to share your own views here.

Burnham: both sides

Dear Editor,

Please can Comrades just shut up & get on with their jobs? If you are elected to do a job with a four year contract, you should do it, not walk out half way through. I voted for him in two leadership elections, but the majority of the party didn’t & I wouldn’t another time due to this behaviour.

It has also been pointed out that in policy terms, he’s not much different from Keir so even if he did jump through all the time consuming, energy draining hoops to become leader, he’s unlikely to impress at a general election any more than Keir. He should complete his term in office as Mayor & if he wants to be an MP again after that, find a seat then. It’s still within this parliament. Cynically, completing his mayoral term before returning gives less opportunity to disappoint in Parliament & increases his chances of success.

Best wishes,

Penny Barber

*****

Dear Editor,

Like many others, I’d very much like to see Andy Burnham back in Parliament. He’s done a superb job as Manchester Mayor and he clearly has some strong and positive ideas for the national stage as well, which should be encouraged.

I also think he should complete his term of office as Manchester Mayor before he returns to Parliament.

He did stand for election, for a new four-year term, in 2024, so it’s right that he should remain in post until 2028 when that naturally expires.

So while I do agree that our national committee (NEC) made the right decision yesterday, I would also like to see the NEC pledge its support for Andy in returning to the Commons after 2028 and that the committee will approve his Parliamentary candidature at that time.

Hopefully, this can dispel any accusations of ‘factionalism’ or of being ‘anti-Burnham’ – disappoint the Tory media who are desperate for a ‘Labour split’ – and we can then all unite behind the chosen by-election candidate and make sure we boost our majority in Gorton & Denton.

And then we can all rally behind our party leader and PM to win a second term at the next election, with Andy playing a major role in that second-term Labour Government.

Yours sincerely,

Karl Stewart

(Member of Basingstoke CLP)

*****

Sorry but I really don’t want to see a Reform mayor in Manchester. It could do untold damage.

I think Andy Burnham is a great mayor and I supported him when he stood for leader, but the NEC has followed party rules and has, in my opinion, made the right decision.

Ursula Holdsworth

Nottingham

*****

The reasons given for blocking Andy Burnham, are obviously valid. But I believe more importantly is the chance that Reform or some other coalition will win the by-election and the Mayoralty. That would be disastrous.

Any Leadership challenge wouldn’t be a straight fight, I’m sure Streeting would join in. Burnham only has to wait two years to challenge legitimately.

George Hampshire

*****

Hi

Devolution in England means that two superb and popular Labour figures, Sir Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham, are sequestered as Regional Mayors, This prevents them from directly participating in national government or applying to be leader of the Labour Party.

But their democratic weight is more than equal to any MP as they have been democratically elected by huge electorates. Why can they not therefore contest the leadership without seeking a Parliamentary seat?

The Prime Minister could, if he wished, invite any of the Labour regional mayors into the cabinet, as membership does not depend on holding a Parliamentary seat. It cannot be unconstitutional as we have no constitution, which leaves open democratic flexibility.

Am I wrong? It would overcome the dull mundanity of the government.

Regards

Dick Symonds

Broadstairs

******

I write with frustration. As a party in Government there is nothing that distinguishes us from previous administrations. We have a political elite at the top of the party pulling the strings, yet these people are so far removed from the day to day reality of life.

A difficult upbringing does drive ambition and a need to change things for the better for all especially the ones who are finding life difficult. But if you have been in parliament for 10 years plus you no longer represent the majority of the UKs population you are part of an elite club closeted by earning, privileges and a network that works both for the party and yourself.

With this realisation there needs to be an awareness that actions and decisions need microscopic analysis, and with life experience as much as intelligence are key they do not override the need for empathy and understanding.

Currently we have a party with elected officials who are not demonstrating any signs of emotional intelligence on behalf of the population whether they voted for them or not.

Senior officials within the party hold too much influence and power. A Home Secretary who is also Chair of the NEC, Secretary of State for Justice who is also the DPM the Secretary of State education who is also the Minister for women. Unelected individuals pulling the strings without any public accountability.

The management of the winter fuel allowance as an example, a complete shambles. A sensible £25k threshold would have received support. It can’t always be about money – on many occasions it is the right thing to do.

My most scathing comment of our current administration is they don’t look any different from the past 20 years of administrations which is a disgrace and is fuelling the views for radical change.

Running the country is not easy but the current actions and behaviours of senior party officials and representatives are turning people off, the trust is going rapidly. Who in their right mind wants to give up hours of their time banging drum for a party and government who have not learnt anything from the previous governments failures?

Local people are the heart bloody of this party, not career politicians, and we have managed to challenge their loyalty and enthusiasm for politics on a local platform.

We should not fear being questioned and should always put the very best team out there, but to eradicate a challenge for self preservation is unforgivable.

If there was ever a reason to support proportional representation this current administration has given it to us.

Murrae Blair-Park

*****

Andy Burnham’s revelation that the NEC told the media first about its decision to bar him from standing in the Gorton and Denton by- election says it all about the way the party is now run.

No respect for members or their views. They are there simply to knock on doors and deliver leaflets at election time. Little say in the candidates put forward and no notice taken of opinions on policy. The annual conference has become a stage managed charade.

This situation is why so many have left the party, including many of those ground troops that do the graft to get people elected. Bad news, given the coming May elections. Things need to change before Keir Starmer totally destroys the party.

Paul Donovan

