‘As metro mayors gain power, Labour must tighten political accountability’

Last year, the government published a White Paper in which it stated that it would put mayors ‘front and centre’ of its devolution proposals. At present the English Devolution and Empowerment Bill is proceeding through Parliament and will soon become law.

A key feature of the new legislation is an expansion in the number of metro mayors and an increase in their powers. In addition to the existing powers that metro mayors in the six areas of Greater Manchester, Liverpool, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, West Midlands and the North East already possess, they will acquire new responsibilities in their region for housing and planning, environment and climate change, transport, health improvement, skills and employment, and education and training for 16-19 year olds.

The mayors will also have the power to establish and manage a local integrated transport system and to introduce a local tourist tax. And they will be given the right to request even more powers.

Apart from initial nomination and election procedures, the Labour Party has no rules, regulations, or procedures to ensure the political accountability of elected Mayors to their local parties.

The Labour Party Rule Book states that Labour Combined Authority Mayors “will work closely with their respective national or regional office to maintain regular contact with Labour Party organisations and members in the areas which they represent, including but not limited to regular reports to CLPs, Labour Groups and affiliates” (Clause II, paras 4B).

This is very vague. “Regular contact” sounds good, but what does it mean in practice? Who determines whether such regular contact is sufficient and effective? Presumably the mayor or the party’s regional staff. With the proposed growth in the powers and responsibilities of metro mayors clear lines of political responsibility and accountability are required between the party and its representatives.

In earlier periods, when Labour elected members to the European Parliament and the Metropolitan County Councils (such as the South Yorkshire Metropolitan Council), the party had clear rules ensuring regular political accountability. Regular reporting to local parties was established practice.

Labour’s NEC should draw up and present to this year’s party conference rules and regulations to ensure the accountability of metro mayors to their local parties.

Labour’s proposals to reform and revitalise English local government are to be welcomed. The Government’s mayoral proposals will contribute to this renewal. But a vital aspect of a thriving political relationship between electors and elected is regular consultation and accountability. As a priority, Labour’s NEC should initiate discussions leading to a set of rules ensuring the political accountability of Metro Mayors.

