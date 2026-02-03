Peter Mandelson to stand down as peer after Epstein revelations

Peter Mandelson will stand down as a member of the House of Lords following revelations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The government had faced growing calls to strip the former US ambassador of his peerage after it was revealed he leaked sensitive information to the paedophile financier while serving as business secretary.

Mandelson’s emails to Epstein have since been referred to the police by the Cabinet Office.

It was understood the government had been working on legislation that would have removed Mandelson’s peerage “as quickly as possible”, but it has since been announced that he will step down as a peer. However, despite resigning from the House of Lords, Mandelson will not automatically lose his peerage and the title of ‘Lord’, which can only be removed by an act of parliament. It remains to be seen if this option will still be pursued following this resignation.

Mandelson, who had been on a leave of absence from the Lords, will retire from the chamber tomorrow.

Lord Speaker Lord Forsyth told peers: “Given the public interest and for the convenience of the House, I have decided to inform the House that the Clerk of the Parliaments has today received notification from Lord Mandelson of his intention to retire from the House effective from 4 February.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer told a meeting of Cabinet members that Mandelson had “let his country down” and that he should no longer be a member of the House of Lords or use his title.

Mandelson was elevated to the House of Lords in 2008, after serving as a minister in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s Labour governments.

He served briefly as ambassador to the United States but resigned after more allegations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein emerged.

