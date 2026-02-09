Downing Street director of communications Tim Allan resigns

Downing Street director of communications Tim Allan has resigned, after serving in post for less than six months.
Allan, who served as an advisor to Tony Blair from 1992 to 1998, succeeded Steph Driver in September 2025, but announced his resignation earlier this morning in order to “allow a new Number 10 team to be built”.
In a statement, Allan said: “I have decided to stand down to allow a new Number 10 team to be built. I wish the Prime Minister and his team every success.”
Allan becomes the fourth director of communications to resign from Starmer’s administration.
