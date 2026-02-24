‘Why solidarity with Ukraine still matters’

Ukrainians and the rest of the world will be waking up to a solemn anniversary this morning. Four years since Russian tanks rolled across the border, bringing with them misery and bloodshed. Four years since Putin upended a period of peace in Europe which had lasted for many decades. And four years of brutal war with no end in sight.

I still remember the outrage and sorrow when the full-scale invasion began. And yet, four years on, that initial global uproar has become more muted as the war has dragged on and its brutality normalised. It is easy to become desensitised to the images of war that flash across TV or on social media, but for Ukrainians – and for the stability of Europe as a whole – the stakes could not be higher.

While we have been able to carry on with our day-to-day lives, Ukrainians have not been so fortunate. MP Alex Sobel has visited Ukraine a number of times since the invasion – and writes for us about his thoughts on this mournful anniversary.

“On every occasion, there are new horrors of Russia’s violent destruction of homes, cars, landscapes, torn apart by drones and shells. I’ve met the bravest people I’ve ever encountered, determined to hold fort and not flee their cities, as they feel that allows Putin to pave his way through. This determination has cost thousands their lives.”

Although Russia has not broken the spirit and the resolve of Ukraine, February 24, 2022 did awaken Western nations out of the geopolitical slumber they had been in, in relation to defence. Britain, Germany and many others are now working to rapidly increase military spending, effectively bringing to a close the ‘peace dividend’ since the end of the Cold War.

Exclusive polling for LabourList reveals that Labour members back the government on boosting defence spending in overwhelming numbers – with more than a third calling for Starmer to go further and reach the 3.5% target sooner than 2035. Similarly, support for Britain’s leading role in the NATO alliance is incredibly high among the membership – at 88 percent.

Members are also prepared to support British peacekeeping troops on the ground should the need arise in a hypothetical end to hostilities.

Down the road from where I live stands a monument of a Ukrainian soldier, a mother and her child – along with a sign that reads ‘Brighton standing with Ukraine’. I’m incredibly proud of the role our country has played not only in welcoming those fleeing this conflict, but also in our military support to push back the Russian aggressor.

At a time when the forces of populism would seek to rip us away from the NATO alliance and abandon our contribution to the defence of democracy, Labour’s unwavering support for Ukraine is more important than ever, and we should continue that steadfast solidarity even when the guns eventually fall silent.

