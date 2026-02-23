Strong support for child social media ban among Labour members, poll reveals

Almost three quarters of Labour members support would support the government in a decision to ban social media for people under the age of 16, exclusive polling for LabourList reveals.

LabourList’s exclusive polling, conducted by Survation, found that 73 percent of Labour members would back Keir Starmer’s government if it was to prevent under-16s from using social media platforms, following the increase in concern around the damage applications are doing to the mental wellbeing of young people in the UK.

In contrast, less than a fifth (16 percent) of Labour members would either somewhat or strongly oppose a ban.

In January, the government announced a three month consultation on how to improve children’s relationships with social media and mobile phones, with the option of a social media ban for children being considered.

This comes following a similar move by the Australian government, in addition to a House of Lords amendment to the government’s Children Wellbeing and School’s bill that would ban social media for under-16s.

Over 60 Labour MPs signed a letter to the Prime Minister asking him to consider a move to ban social media for children, following the decision taken in Australia at the start of the year.

Last week, the Prime Minister explained that the government had “taken the powers to make sure we can act within months, not years” following the recommended actions the consultation on this issue will provide.

However, Starmer also added that while a ban would be considered as a “possibility” it was also not guaranteed, saying the government would need to look at the evidence and make a decision taking into account the “powerful arguments on both sides”.

Across age demographics, the polling demonstrates that the consensus remains in favour of supporting a government ban for under 16s.

Labour members aged between 35 and 44 years old offer the strongest backing, with 87 percent at least somewhat supporting a decision to ban social media for children under the age of 16.

Younger demographics also remain supportive of a ban, with 65 percent of members aged between 25 and 34 being in favour of a government decision to restrict access. Some 73 percent of members polled aged 55 and over also support a government decision to ban under 16s from using social media platforms.

The poll is the latest in a series of regular polls LabourList is publishing in partnership with leading pollsters Survation, a member of the British Polling Council and a Market Research Society Partner.

Survation surveyed 1,264 readers of LabourList, the leading dedicated newsletter and news and comment website for Labour supporters, who also said they were Labour Party members between January 29 and February 3.

Data was weighted to the profile of party members by age group, sex, region and 2025 deputy leadership vote. Targets for weighting were drawn from the British Election Study and the results of the leadership and deputy leadership election.

