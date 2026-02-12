Unite to debate affiliation with Labour Party at conference next year

Unite will consider its current affiliation with the Labour Party at a conference next year, Sharon Graham has revealed.

In an op-ed for the Financial Times, the general secretary of one of Britain’s largest trade unions said that her union would not choose to affiliate with the party if they weren’t already linked with Labour.

Unite is the biggest union funder of the Labour Party and Graham warned: “If the government does not understand that it is real change and real Labour that ordinary people want, then the rot will continue.”

She also slammed Rachel Reeves’ economic plan for the country for lacking vision, claiming her Budget “delivered for the bond markets and once again for the bankers, while increasing stealth taxes for millions of workers”.

“The Treasury tells us that we can’t afford investment to save our critical infrastructure – that would jeopardise our fiscal rules. And so, reducing the debt we hold as a percentage of GDP goes before building British industry and our public services.

“Would we ever have had an NHS if the 1945 Labour government had adopted this worship of fiscal rules. Labour appears to now be Labour in name only.”

Graham added that the Mandelson affair had symbolised how the party “now stands with the elites in the UK and beyond”.

She said: “My union, Unite, is historically the biggest affiliate to Labour and still its biggest union funder. If that were not the case, and if a Labour agent arrived tomorrow at our Holborn HQ inviting us to affiliate, we would say “No thanks”.

“We would tell the messenger that we need a Labour government that shakes the pillars of the status quo so that everyday people are better off. Clearly this government doesn’t do that. And without a clear change in policies, who the leader is won’t matter.

“Next year, Unite’s conference will consider our current affiliation to the Labour Party; the mood music right now is to depart. The questions being asked are: what is Labour for and who is it for?”

