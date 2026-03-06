Delivering in Government: your weekly round up of good news Labour stories

It was a busy week for the Labour government.

While MPs were absorbed by the unfolding Iran crisis, individual departments were hard at work fixing Britain’s underlying problems.

Here are the seven most exciting breakthroughs and announcements this week that you can use, whether you’re on the doorstep, sparring on social media, or debating in the pub.

1. Rail fare freeze begins

Labour’s freeze on rail fares came into force this week.

Over a billion journeys benefit, covering season tickets, peak returns, and off-peak returns between major cities. Commuters on the busiest routes will save over £300 a year.

It’s the first time fares have been held since the 1990s. Under the Tories, they rose by 60% between 2010 and 2024. Without this decision, they would have risen by another 5.8%.

2. £7.5 billion fraud crackdown

Labour has clawed back billions from a crackdown on public sector fraud.

The government is using data-matching tools and specialist investigators to identify abuses. The savings are the equivalent of employing an additional 230,000 nurses, or repairing every pothole in the country.

Labour is also chasing down Covid-era fraud, with almost £400 million recovered so far, supported by a new dedicated enforcement service launching this year.

3. Financial support for kinship carers

Labour is piloting a financial allowance for kinship carers – grandparents, aunts, uncles, and family friends who step in when parents can’t care for their children.

Children in kinship care have significantly better outcomes than those in residential care, but until now carers have received no consistent financial support. Under this scheme, they’ll receive the same allowance as foster carers.

Around 5,000 children will benefit from the trial, backed by £126 million of funding.

4. 100 schools cutting energy bills

Great British Energy has reached its first milestone of solar panel installations.

One hundred schools and colleges are now benefitting from lower energy bills, with the number expected to rise to 250 by the summer. They’re set to save a combined £220 million over the lifetime of the panels, with savings going straight back into education.

Priority has been given to schools in areas of deprivation in the North East, West Midlands, and North West.

5. Electrifying the NHS vehicle fleet

Labour is rolling out hundreds of new electric charging sockets for NHS vehicles.

This will support the NHS to modernise some of its 20,000-strong fleet of medical vehicles, helping to decarbonise 460 million miles of travel each year.

The plans build on existing funding to install over 1,000 electric charging sockets, saving millions on maintenance and fuel costs that can be reinvested into frontline care.

7. Epipens in every school

Labour is requiring all schools to stock life-saving allergy pens.

The government is also introducing compulsory training for teachers and a requirement for each school to have a dedicated allergy policy.

As well as saving lives, the new measures will help children stay in school. Last year, 500,000 days of learning were lost due to allergy-related illness or medical appointments.

8. Weekend voting trials in May

Labour is trialling weekend voting and shopping centre polling stations at the May local elections.

Four areas are taking part in new pilots, which will allow voters to visit central buildings across their area at a time that suits them.

Further plans could include mobile voting stations that travel to different locations – potentially including care homes, universities, or community centres – plus allowing voters to go to any polling station within the local authority area.

