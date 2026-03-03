James Frith and Sharon Hodgson promoted as government ministers

James Frith and Sharon Hodgson have been appointed as government ministers in the Cabinet Office and Department for Health and Social Care respectively.

Frith, MP for Bury North, has been appointed as parliamentary secretary for the Cabinet Office, as well as digital government minister in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

He will share his Cabinet Office position with Baroness Ruth Anderson, former MP for Stoke-on-Trent North.

The pair fill the vacancy left by Josh Simons’ ministerial resignation over the weekend over controversy surrounding his time as director of Labour Together.

Hodgson, MP for Washington and Gateshead South, succeeds Ashley Dalton as public health and prevention minister – following her resignation as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

