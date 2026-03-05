Joani Reid resigns Labour Party whip after husband accused of spying

MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven Joani Reid has resigned the Labour Party whip after her husband was arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

David Taylor, Reid’s husband, was arrested yesterday by counter-terrorism officers, accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service. Taylor denies the claims.

In a statement, Reid said she was “voluntarily suspending” herself from the party whip, following discussions with Labour’s chief whip – and said she would not sit as a Labour MP until investigations are concluded.

She said: “This week has been the worst of my life. The shock of recent days has been difficult for me and my family.

“I want to reiterate something very important: I am not under investigation by the police and no accusations have been against me. I have done nothing wrong.

“I love my country. To serve the people of East Kilbride and Strathaven as their MP and the Labour Party has been – and continues to be – the privilege of my life.

“I understand that speculation and gossip is fevered at a time like this. I do not want the circumstances that I and my family find ourselves in to be a distraction for this government, of which I am proud and in whom I believe.

“”I also do not want my children – who have nothing to answer for and who deserve privacy and compassion – to find themselves subject to intrusion.

“Following discussions with the Chief Whip, I am voluntarily suspending myself from the whip this evening and will not sit as a Labour MP until internal investigations are concluded. I will welcome and cooperate with any questions and worries the party may have.

“I, and my team, will continue to serve my constituents in the normal way as their Member of Parliament.”

LabourList understands that Reid’s party membership has also been suspended while Labour’s investigation takes place.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Joani Reid has agreed to fully cooperate with the Labour Party’s investigation into these matters.”

