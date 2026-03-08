Letters to the Editor – week ending 8 March 2026

Read what people have been writing to our editor about this week. Find out how to share your own views here.

Quality Streets

Joanna Elson’s comment (4 th March) excellently explores what prevents older people living in warm Private Rented Sector (PRS) homes.

I would add one issue. Nearly all flats in England/Wales are leasehold, and most leases prohibit improvements. The lease says ‘no’ is a significant block to energy efficiency improvements in flats. For this reason, the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard of ‘C’ which will apply to the PRS from 2030, provides a ‘third-party exemption’ to landlords who need the consent of a superior landlord/freeholder.

A majority of PRS flats below a ‘C’ will be able to use this exemption – it runs a coach and horses through the Standard. The Warm Homes Plan recognises that “leasehold ownership introduces an additional layer of complexity” and the Government states “over this Parliament we will work with relevant organisations on how to remove these remaining barriers.” For all Joanna’s good reasons to protect vulnerable older people it is important that work commences soon.

Ian Fletcher,

Senior Policy Adviser,

The Property Institute

*****



A fine piece by Chris Hinchcliffe. Rachel Reeves must find the money for a massive investment in council housing, if necessary by taking longer to reduce the national debt. Housing is so central to everything from economic growth to poverty.

Alan Hall

Gorton and Denton – Last words

Dear brothers and sisters,

The Labour propaganda against Green and Polanski was both a disgrace and ineffective. It felt like Peter Mandelson had written it. Devoid of hope and nasty. Like accusing Jack Polanski of having a “problem with Women” by accusing him of wanting to legalise Rohypnol, the date rape drug. Did they think that the young sophisticated educated householders of Gorton living in those small affordable terraces would buy into that rhetoric?

The other side of the constituency, Denton had to cope with major Labour dysfunction and the” Shiver my timbers” WhatsApp fallout. This needed a completely different approach based on contrition and a promise to do better.

The propaganda was a complete disservice to those enthusiastic and marvelous 1000 members who turned out in all weathers. This was the best part of the campaign. Those who devised the media strategy and leaflets need to reflect on this incompetence and lack of constituency knowledge. Preferably be sacked for getting into the gutter rather than extolling Labour’s green policy and other achievements.

Best wishes

Donald Entwistle

Rochdale

******

Dear Labour List

Paul Nowak for leader of the Labour Party.

Yes, his successor as head of the TUC would find him a hard act to follow. But the country – and Labour – needs him!!!

OK. That’s not a runner. But his kind of straight talking is what will solidify the Labour vote. And dear goodness, that straight talking is what won Gorton for Hannah Spencer. Please can we have some of that inside Labour.

Best wishes

Diana Jeuda.

