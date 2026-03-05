‘Help shape the next stage of Labour’s national renewal through the 2026 NPF consultation’

After more than two decades on the National Policy Forum, I am proud to launch this year’s annual consultation as we enter the second year of this policy cycle. It is a privilege to continue leading the NPF as Labour delivers in government and looks ahead to the next General Election.

Our Labour government was elected on the promise to deliver a decade of national renewal and to put the country back in the service of working people. In 2026, we can see Britain is back on track.

NHS waiting lists are down by more than 330,000. Inflation is falling and interest rates have been cut six times meaning a new mortgage is more than £1400 cheaper a year on average. New rights for renters and workers will deliver greater security for millions. Thousands more neighbourhood police are on our streets. We are rolling out free breakfast clubs, and almost 120 community diagnostic centres will soon be open seven days a week. And our VAWG Strategy will put into action our plan to halve violence against women and girls in a decade.

But national renewal is long term work, and there is more to do to ensure that change is felt in every community.

The National Policy Forum plays a key role in the Labour Party’s democratic policymaking process as the government continues to deliver the change working people voted for.

Last year’s consultation focused on “Fixing the Foundations to Deliver Change”, examining how we meet the milestones set out in our Plan for Change to fix the crumbling foundations the Conservatives left behind.

This year’s consultation will look at the vital areas where we must continue this work to deliver our decade of national renewal.

That means bringing back pride in our communities and ensuring that economic growth is felt in every part of the country. Restoring our natural world while securing home-grown energy and supporting clean energy jobs. Supporting young people to get on in life and break the link between background and opportunity. Bringing care closer to people through neighbourhood health services. And it means securing our borders and strengthening our global partnerships, so Britain is secure at home and strong abroad.

In the face of the toxic division being peddled by other parties, we need to work together to stand up for unity so we can continue delivering the change our country needs. Labour chooses renewal over grievance, and we all have a vital role to play in this.

Share your views, join an online members’ event in the coming months, or organise a policy event with your CLP – however you get involved, your voice is important and we want to hear from you.

Together, we will continue delivering the change working people voted for and shape the next stage of the Labour Party’s mission to get Britain back on track.

