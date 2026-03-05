‘Westminster rethought: a new purpose built site and a museum of democracy’

It is a rare but vital quality in politics to admit when a course of action is manifestly the wrong thing to do. History is littered with leaders who mistook stubbornness for strength; had Margaret Thatcher abandoned the Poll Tax when its toxicity became clear, her tenure as Prime Minister might have extended well beyond 1990. We are currently facing a similar “Poll Tax moment” regarding the future of the Palace of Westminster.

About 15 years ago, a small group of us argued that the Palace was no longer fit for purpose and should be replaced by a purpose-built structure designed for the 21st century. Sadly, we were shouted down by traditionalists from all parties. Their fixation with Westminster as the “Mother of Parliaments” blinded them to the practical realities of governing. They prioritised the theatre of the state – strange traditions like Black Rod summoning the Commons to the bar of the Lords – over the functional needs of a modern democracy.

Had we agreed to move then, a new, world-class building would be up and running today. Instead, we are left with a crumbling relic.

The Palace of Westminster can never be made truly suitable for a modern Parliament. For a start, it is entirely unsuitable for anyone with a disability. And it is also far too small to adequately house the approximately 1450 sitting MPs and Peers.

We should look to nations like Australia or Brazil, where custom-designed parliamentary buildings offer two debating chambers of the appropriate size, integrated technology, and proper public access. A new building – perhaps situated on the perfect site at Alexandra Palace, within easy reach of Whitehall – would offer a long-term future rather than a short-term patch-up.

While some argue for a move outside of London entirely, such a leap might be politically impossible for now. However, moving just a few miles north provides a clean slate without severing the link to the capital.

The most damning argument, however, is the cost. Current projections suggest a full refurbishment could cost up to £40 billion and take a staggering 61 years. This is a recipe for a multi-generational white elephant.

In contrast, a new building could be completed in less than a decade for a fraction of that cost. This isn’t just about saving money; it’s about fiscal sanity. Once the new Parliament is ready and the move is complete, we could take our time to convert the current Palace into a Museum of Democracy.

By removing the pressure of it being a working office, we could restore the site properly without the rush, allowing actors to re-enact the great parliamentary events of the past for tourists. The rest of the main building could be repurposed into high-value apartments and restaurants, while outbuildings like Norman Shaw North and South and Portcullis House could be sold to help fund the new build.

The authorities in both Houses must stop holding their breath for a miracle and start looking at the blueprints for a new home. We can either spend the next 60 years and £40 billion fighting against the decay of a beautiful but broken building, or we can build a Parliament that actually works for the next 200 years.

Now is the time for a rethink – though, given the weight of tradition, I won’t hold my breath!

