PM brings Brown and Harman into government after bruising election

Keir Starmer has appointed former Prime Minister Gordon Brown to his government as a special envoy on global finance.

Brown was spotted entering Downing Street earlier today, following Labour’s catastrophic results in local and devolved elections in England, Scotland and Wales.

The latest results have seen Labour lose more than half of the councils it was defending, including Hackney, Birmingham, Worthing, Sunderland, Hyndburn and Hartlepool.

Brown will advise Starmer on how global cooperation can boost economic security and resilience.

The Prime Minister said: “As Britain’s longest-serving Chancellor, Gordon is well placed to work with our international allies to build a stronger Britain and boost our country’s security and resilience.”

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He will be joined by Harriet Harman, who has returned to government as the Prime Minister’s adviser on women and girls.

Keir Starmer said of the appointment: “Harriet is a strong advocate for women and girls and I know she will deliver greater opportunity for women in public life.

“I’m committed to tackling structural misogyny that is a barrier for too many women and girls. I look forward to working with Harriet to drive forward action on this important issue.”

Labour Women’s Network praised Harman’s appointment and said: “Harriet Harman is a Labour legend and has long been a tireless champion of women’s rights in the party and in government. The scale of the issues we face – on rights, representation and safety – demands sustained, structural action.”

The return of two party grandees to government comes amid growing calls for the Prime Minister’s resignation, with political commentators reporting that some MPs have not taken news of the new appointments well.

One MP reportedly told The Sun that Brown and Harman’s return amounted to “pure gimmick vibe bringing in these former Labour figures into part time unpaid powerless roles”.

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