Keir Starmer’s message to Labour members after local election results

Keir Starmer has taken responsibility for Labour losses in the local elections, but has said “tough days” strengthen his determination to build a stronger and fairer country.

The Labour leader emailed all party members with a message following disappointing initial results in council elections across England, with votes still being counted for around 100 other local authorities, alongside ballots for the Scottish Parliament and Senedd.

In his message to members, he said: “These are a really tough set of results. We’ve lost brilliant Labour representatives who’ve stood up for their communities and gave so much to our party.

“I know how much this hurts. As Labour Party leader and Prime Minister, I take responsibility. When voters send a message like this, it’s important we reflect and respond.

“People are still deeply frustrated. They feel let down by years of a failed status quo. And their lives aren’t changing fast enough. We’ve gone through a tough time as a country – we have weathered economic shocks and international conflict.”

He also said that “in the coming days” he will set out how the government plans to deliver the change “people still want and deserve”, highlighting plans to tackle child poverty, address the cost-of-living crisis and have pride in their local community.

“Tough days like this do not weaken my determination to do that. They strengthen it.”

Keir Starmer’s email to Labour members in full

These are a really tough set of results. We’ve lost brilliant Labour representatives who’ve stood up for their communities and gave so much to our party.

Thousands of Labour members and volunteers knocked on doors, phoned voters and supported local campaigns. I want to say to you, a massive thank you.

I know how much this hurts. As Labour Party leader and Prime Minister, I take responsibility. When voters send a message like this, it’s important we reflect and respond.

People are still deeply frustrated. They feel let down by years of a failed status quo. And their lives aren’t changing fast enough.

We’ve gone through a tough time as a country – we have weathered economic shocks and international conflict.

I was elected to take on those challenges.

It is right to level with people about the challenges the country faces, but we haven’t given them enough hope or optimism for the future. A sense that their lives and communities will improve.

Our Labour government has taken decisions that are changing the country for the better.

The largest expansion of workers’ rights in a generation; stronger powers and protections for renters across the country; lifting half a million children out of poverty; and real progress on NHS waiting lists.

But too many people aren’t yet feeling the impact of these changes in their lives.

In the coming days, I will set out how we will deliver the change that people still want and deserve.

A country where kids don’t grow up in poverty.

Where people aren’t held back by a cost-of-living crisis.

Where people feel pride in the places they’re from and don’t feel they have to get out to get on.

And the next generation – where so much of that hope resides – can go as far as their talents can take them.

This Labour government is building a stronger, fairer country.

Tough days like this do not weaken my determination to do that. They strengthen it.

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