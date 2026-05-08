LIVE UPDATES: Welsh Senedd elections – results and reactions

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Read all the results of the Senedd elections as they come in – with key reactions as we get them….

10:50 Fabian Society: ‘Carrying on regardless is not an option’

Joe Dromey, general secretary of the Fabian Society, has described the election results so far as “devastating” for Labour – and said that “the scale of the losses show this is much more than mid-term blues”.

He said: “Carrying on regardless is not an option. We need to listen to the message the voters have sent, and to learn lessons.”

A statement on yesterday’s election results from Fabian Society General Secretary, @Joe_Dromey pic.twitter.com/wtTCCYaTOM — The Fabian Society (@thefabians) May 8, 2026

10:35 ‘People want change’, says Compass

Campaign group Compass has reacted to the election results so far, calling for “a different economy, a different approach to the cost of living and a different politics”.

Neal Lawson, director of the cross-party group, said: “The overnight message is the one the country’s been saying for months now: people want change.

“Labour’s massive falls are almost directly related to strong Green performances all over the country, paving the way for Reform wins. It lays bare the systemic issues of our voting system and the fragmentation of the new progressive bloc.

“But both sets of voters need the case made to them. Labour’s economic record is simply not good enough – a different economy, a different approach to the cost of living and a different politics is needed.”

10:24 Labour could lose all seats in safest regions

A Welsh Labour source has told LabourList that the party could “potentially” lose all of the seats in the Blaenau Gwent Caerfilli Rhymni and Casnewydd Islwyn constituencies, traditionally safe Labour territory.

The source told LabourList that squeeze messaging by Plaid Cymru appears to have “worked better than even in their wildest dreams”.

10:10 TSSA: ‘We will work with other unions to oust Starmer’

General secretary of the Labour-affiliated TSSA Maryam Eslamdoust has repeated her calls for new leadership for the Labour Party – and said she would work with other trade unions to oust Keir Starmer.

She said: “Unions like the TSSA will not stand by in the wake of this electoral disaster and let Keir Starmer pave the way for a hard right government led by Nigel Farage.

“Joe Biden did exactly that in the US, and it’s clear from these results that we’re facing a similar catastrophe unless Labour changes leadership and direction. The TSSA will now seek to work with other unions to assert our political influence at all levels of the Labour Party to try to deliver that.

“At the last general election, the country didn’t vote simply to repaint the front bench red. People voted for meaningful change they could actually feel in their lives.

“That’s why Labour urgently needs a leadership election to allow members to pick a candidate who is much more responsive to the needs of working people and who can stop the very real danger of a far right government coming to power in this country.”

09:59 Labour vote ‘completely collapsed’ in party heartland

BBC Wales politics reporter David Deans, citing an unnamed Labour source, has said that Welsh Labour’s vote has “completely collapsed” in Blaenau Gwent Caerfilli Rhymni. Caerphilly saw Labour lose a by-election to the Senedd last year, being pushed into a distant third place behind Plaid Cymru and Reform with just 11 percent.

09:40 Watch – Keir Starmer’s response to election results so far

These are tough results for Labour. There’s no sugarcoating it. We’ve lost brilliant Labour representatives who’ve stood up for their communities. People are still frustrated. Their lives aren’t changing fast enough. We haven’t offered enough hope or optimism for the future. I… pic.twitter.com/fX70cmFKpQ — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 8, 2026

09:15 ‘Labour no longer seen as party of working people’, former First Minister says

Former First Minister Carwyn Jones has told the BBC that Labour is “no longer seen as the party of working people” and that Labour needs to be “far more radical, far more confident in the message that we’re getting across”.

He said: “We’ve put ourselves in a position where we’re no longer seen as the party of the working people. It’s quite clear that a chunk of working class voters are not with us at the moment.”

However, when asked if Keir Starmer should resign as Labour leader, Jones said that simply changing the leader would not necessarily fix the challenge the party faces.

09:00 Counting underway

Counting is underway for the Senedd elections, where Welsh Labour is hoping to remain in control in Cardiff Bay and see off threats from Plaid Cymru and Reform.

However, shortly after polls closed Welsh Labour sources told broadcasters that the party was on track to lose power in the Senedd – marking the first time the party would have lost a national election in Wales for more than a century.

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