LIVE UPDATES: English local government elections – results and reactions

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Read all the results of the English local government elections as they come in – with key reactions as we get them….

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02:14 Labour loses Tamworth

Labour has lost control of Tamworth Borough Council. They have lost two seats, with Reform gaining nine – six from the Tories, two from Labour and one from an Independent.

02:04 Labour loses Hartlepool

Labour has lost control of Hartlepool Borough Council. The area has been somewhat of a touchstone as it was losing a Parliamentary by-election here in 2021 that reportedly led Keir Starmer to first consider resigning and then significantly change his strategy.

01:57 Redditch result in full

Labour have lost six seats on Redditch Borough Council. Reform have gained eight – the six from Labour as well as one each from the Tories and Greens

01:54 Labour lose control of Redditch

The BBC are reporting that Redditch council has gone to No Overall Control.

01:05 First Green gain from Labour in Chorley South West

The Greens have gained their first seat of the night from Labour in Chorley.

00:52: Reform gain six seats on Halton Borough Council from Labour

Reform has gained six seats from Labour in the Merseyside council. Labour could not lose control as all seats were not up.

00:36 Labour hold Chorley Borough Council

Labour

00:22 First Reform gain from Labour at ward level

Reform has gained Chorley East – in Chorley Borough Council – from Labour. Labour’s vote share has dropped by 36.1%.

23:59 Lammy: Answer is not to change leader

Deputy PM David Lammy MP has said “There are questions we have to answer but there are no circumstances in which the answer to the questions the British people are raising is to change the leader yet again.”

23:35 Andy Burnham goes quiet

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has pulled out of a keynote speech at the Festival of Childhood tomorrow.

10.04: Elsewhere:

Several Welsh sources have told Will Hayward that it looks “brutal” and that Welsh Labour leader Eluned Morgan could lose her seat.

10.02: Lucy Powell speaks:

Lucy Powell MP, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, commenting on polls closing in the local elections, said:

“Labour has run positive, local campaigns right across the country, focused on our record of delivery, bringing communities together and addressing the public’s number one priority: easing the cost of living. The whole Party and government are so proud of our hardworking Labour candidates who serve their local communities and put themselves forward for election.

“These elections are tough and took place in a difficult context. After over a decade of Britain being held back, working people up and down the country rightly want to see the whole of our United Kingdom firing on all cylinders in their interests. Labour has started to deliver on that promise and we are determined to make it happen everywhere for everyone.

“Nigel Farage’s false promises and toxic politics won’t deliver the change people want to see. Zack Polanski has proved this week that he is unfit for office and has all the wrong answers to the problems our country faces.

“Labour will continue working every day putting our values into action and delivering the fairer future people want to see – by bearing down on the cost of living, fixing our NHS, taking on vested interests and rewiring the country to bring about a better Britain, built for all.”

The Labour Party posts:

To the voters who put their trust in us to deliver for your community, and for the volunteers who pounded the streets to elect Labour candidates, we thank you. Together, we will make Britain a stronger, fairer country for all. Lots done, lots more to do.🌹 pic.twitter.com/fmi2zAZa87 — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) May 7, 2026

10.00pm: Polls have now closed

Polling stations have closed for council elections across England. We will be with you throughout the night and all through Friday to bring you updates.

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