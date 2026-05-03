Labour members back call for manifesto pledge to rejoin EU, exclusive poll reveals

Almost two-thirds of Labour members would like to see the party commit to rejoining the European Union at the next general election, exclusive polling for LabourList has revealed.

Polling conducted by Survation found that 65 percent of party members would like to see Labour make a pledge to rejoin the 27-state bloc, while just under a quarter (24 percent) said the party should not make such a commitment.

It comes after London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in March that Labour should go into the next election with a promise to rejoin the European Union – and called on the government to rejoin the EU customs union and single market before 2029.

Khan said that rejoining the bloc was “inevitable” and said that London had suffered “economically, socially and culturally” as a result of Brexit.

The poll also found that 87 percent of Labour members would back Britain returning to the European Union, with 72 percent strongly supporting rejoining. Only nine percent of members said they would oppose the UK’s reentry to the EU.

However, support for rejoining dipped to 54 percent if Britain would be required to join the Euro at some point in the future as a condition for membership. In such circumstances, three in ten members would oppose rejoining, with 17 percent unsure.

Although the UK had an opt out from the single currency when it was first created in 1999, all new EU members are legally obliged to adopt the Euro once they meet certain conditions, but no target date for entry is imposed.

‘If Labour does opt for rejoin position, it will have to do so in full throated way’

Emma Burnell, editor of LabourList, said: “Rejoining the EU is overwhelmingly popular with Labour members, though MPs in Brexit voting constituencies may be less keen. It is also clear that the devil will be in the details, as we see that enthusiasm dim considerably when members are asked if they would still support the move if it also meant adopting the Euro.

“If Labour does choose to take a position to rejoin it will have to do so in a full throated way. It must be ready to make a clear and compelling case to voters that the benefits we would gain are worth further long years of negotiation and endless Brexit conversations. It will also, frankly, need to make this case to the EU.”

‘We must rip up any red lines which stop us addressing Brexit destruction’

Stella Creasy, MP for Walthamstow and chair of the Labour Movement for Europe, said: “Brexit has been so destructive to our economy, our security and our status it’s clear we must rip up any red lines which stop us from addressing this. For those of us who fought hard to stay in the EU, we must now fight to ensure our path back is one which can salvage those living with the consequences of cutting ourselves off from our neighbours as quickly as possible.”

The poll is the latest in a series of regular polls LabourList is publishing in partnership with leading pollsters Survation, a member of the British Polling Council and a Market Research Society Partner.

Survation surveyed 1,190 readers of LabourList, the leading dedicated newsletter and news and comment website for Labour supporters, who also said they were Labour Party members between April 17 and 22.

Data was weighted to the profile of party members by age, sex, region, 2020 leadership vote and 2025 deputy leadership vote. Targets for weighting were drawn from the British Election Study and the results of the leadership and deputy elections.

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