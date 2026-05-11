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LIVE UPDATES: Government resignations

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A number of Parliamentary Private Secretaries have resigned from government. More info to come

 

19.58 Melanie Ward resigns as PPS in Department for Justice

18.38 Naushabah Khan resigns as PPS in Cabinet office

18.18 Sally Jameson Statement

18.10 Tom Rutland has posted his resignation letter.

Rutland was PPS to Emma Reynolds at Defra.

18.09 Three PPSs resign

Sally Jameson has resigned as a PPS at the Home Office, Tom Rutland has resigned as PPS at Defra and Joe Morris has resigned as PPS at the Department for Health and Social Care.

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