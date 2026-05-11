LIVE UPDATES: Government resignations

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A number of Parliamentary Private Secretaries have resigned from government. More info to come
19.58 Melanie Ward resigns as PPS in Department for Justice
My statement on last week’s election results pic.twitter.com/15UgrYpTa5
— Melanie Ward MP (@melanie_ward) May 11, 2026
18.38 Naushabah Khan resigns as PPS in Cabinet office
— Naushabah Khan MP 🌹 (@naushabah_khan) May 11, 2026
18.18 Sally Jameson Statement
18.10 Tom Rutland has posted his resignation letter.
Rutland was PPS to Emma Reynolds at Defra.
Statement on the Labour Party leadership pic.twitter.com/7V08SBwtEz
— Tom Rutland MP (@Tom4EWAS) May 11, 2026
18.09 Three PPSs resign
Sally Jameson has resigned as a PPS at the Home Office, Tom Rutland has resigned as PPS at Defra and Joe Morris has resigned as PPS at the Department for Health and Social Care.
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