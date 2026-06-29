GAME: Build you own LabourList Fantasy Cabinet

LabourList has long had our cabinet rankings where we regularly take the temperature of Labour members to see how well they think ministers are performing in their brief. But now, you get to tell us who you want to see in the cabinet – and doing what job!

So if there’s a backbencher whose grasp of the figures has particularly impressed you – make them your chancellor! Heard a peer belting out a number at karaoke and think they’ve got what it takes for DCMS – now’s the chance to tell us.

PLAY OUR NEW FANTASY CABINET GAME

Everyone who enters their email will get a chance to win a copy of Head North: A rallying cry for a more equal Britain – co-written and SIGNED by Andy Burnham and Steve Rotherham.