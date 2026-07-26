LabourList Raffle

Win a Piece of Labour History – Enter the LabourList Summer Raffle

This summer, we’re giving Labour supporters and political history enthusiasts the chance to win some truly special prizes while supporting independent Labour journalism.

Our prizes include:

A copy of Head North signed by new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram.

A copy of the 1987 Labour Party manifesto, signed by former Labour leader Neil Kinnock.

A copy of Kinnock’s biography – signed by Neil himself.

A signed copy of David Blunkett’s autobiography.

A one-hour op-ed writing masterclass with editor Emma Burnell.

Four free tickets to LabourList karaoke at this year’s Labour Party Conference.

How to enter

There are two ways to receive tickets:

Either

Become a Friend of LabourList for just £4.99 per month. As a thank you for supporting our journalism, you’ll receive a free strip of raffle tickets. Existing Friends can also claim their free strip – if you’re already a Friend, keep an eye on your inbox for more details.

Or…

Buy a strip of raffle tickets as a one-off purchase for £5.

Why become a Friend?

Friends help make LabourList’s journalism possible. As well as receiving your free raffle tickets, you’ll enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including:

– Extra newsletters

– Priority access to ticketed LabourList events

– The opportunity to watch live our In Conversation With podcast,done in partnership with the Fabian Society

Every Friend helps us continue to grow, expand our coverage, and produce the independent journalism our readers value.

Whether you’re hoping to add a unique piece of Labour history to your bookshelf or simply want to support LabourList’s work, we’d love to have you involved.

Ready to enter?

Either

Become a Friend of LabourList here:

Or…

Buy your raffle tickets here:

Thank you for your support, and good luck in the draw!