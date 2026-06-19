Do you want to work for LabourList?

Freelance Reporter

About LabourList and this Opportunity

LabourList is the leading dedicated media platform covering Labour politics, providing breaking news, insider analysis and robust party debate through our website, daily newsletter and events programme.

Supportive but independent of Labour, we help readers understand not just what is happening in the party, but why it matters. Our audience includes everyone from ministers and MPs to members, activists, policy experts and political professionals.

We are looking to expand our pool of talented freelance journalists who can contribute original reporting, analysis and multimedia content on a flexible basis.

We’re looking for reporters who can write quick, clean and engaging copy, spot stories others miss, and bring fresh ideas to our coverage. You’ll need to be itching to report on and analyse the Labour stories everyone is talking about, uncover stories no one else knows about, and explain clearly why they matter across a range of formats and platforms. As LabourList increases our video output, we are particularly keen to hear from journalists who can balance written journalism with video and audio content.

Assignments may include written articles, newsletters, live reporting, video and audio content, interviews and analysis. Work can be carried out remotely, although occasional attendance at Westminster, Labour Party Conference, elections and other political events may be required.

Location: Remote, with occasional attendance in Westminster, London and at political events as required

Rate: Negotiable, dependent on experience and assignment scope

Contract Type: Freelance / Self-Employed Contractor

Application Deadline: NA – we will accept applications on a rolling basis

How to Apply

To apply, please send:

Your CV

A cover letter (maximum two pages)

Three examples of your previous work (preferably in more than one format).

Three story ideas (no more than 50 words each) that you believe would make compelling LabourList coverage.

Your application should outline how your skills and experience match the requirements below and highlight any relevant political journalism work.

Applications should be sent to [email protected] .

We welcome applications from people of all backgrounds and would particularly encourage those from groups under-represented in media and political roles to apply. If you have any questions, please contact us via the same email address.

Typical Assignments May Include

Researching, pitching and writing original news stories and analysis on Labour politics

Producing reported features, interviews and explanatory journalism

Producing SEO-friendly video and audio content

Contributing to LabourList’s daily newsletter through news curation and analysis

Live reporting from political events, conferences, elections and key political moments

Reporting from election campaigns and major Labour events across the UK

Identifying stories and trends that are being overlooked elsewhere

What We’re Looking For

Essential Skills

Ability to turn complex information into engaging, accurate news and analysis to tight deadlines

Strong news sense and the ability to generate original stories through contacts, research and creative thinking

Ability to write quick, clean and engaging copy

Experience producing or contributing to original journalism

Ability to work independently and manage competing priorities

Adaptability and willingness to learn quickly in a fast-moving political environment

Interest in and support for Labour politics

Support for LabourList’s values and purpose as a non-factional Labour news platform

Essential Knowledge

Strong understanding of UK politics and the Labour Party

At least one year’s paid journalism experience, including breaking news and original reporting

NCTJ qualification and/or media law training

Experience conducting interviews, including high-profile or vox pop interviews

Desirable Experience

Knowledge of devolved government, regional or local politics

Experience live blogging or social media coverage

If you meet most, but not all, of the criteria listed above, we would still encourage you to apply. As a growing organisation, the nature and scope of freelance assignments may evolve over time.

We are committed to building an inclusive team and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds.