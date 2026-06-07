GMB Congress Reaffirms Labour Affiliation

The GMB union has reaffirmed its affiliation to the Labour Party at the union’s annual congress in Blackpool.

The commitment was made through a statement from the union’s controlling Central Executive Council, which was presented to delegates on Sunday.

Speaking during the debate, GMB Vice-President and council worker Sonya Davis said the union must remain politically engaged if it is serious about improving the lives of its members.

“We cannot step back from politics – we must step into it,” she told congress.

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Davis said affiliation with Labour gives trade unions a unique opportunity to influence policy and decision-making.

“Ours is a relationship built not on blind loyalty, but on purpose. Not on silence, but on strength. Not on a blank cheque, but on accountability,” she said.

“We are affiliated to Labour because it gives working people, organised through their unions, a voice where decisions are made.

“No other political party in Britain offers trade unions that level of influence.”

“It means that when policy is being developed, we are there. When decisions are being shaped, we are there. When leadership is chosen, our members have a voice,” Davis said.

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However, she stressed that affiliation does not mean unconditional support for the party.

“Affiliation does not mean agreement on everything. It never has, and it never will,” she said.

“Because our duty is not to any political party. Our duty is to our members.

“So yes, we support Labour when it delivers for working-class people. But we also challenge Labour, firmly and unapologetically, when it falls short.”

The reaffirmation of affiliation comes as delegates gather in Blackpool for GMB’s annual congress.

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