Labour NEC member Jess Barnard reinstated after party suspension lifted

National Executive Committee member Jess Barnard has revealed she has been readmitted to the Labour Party after being suspended for seven months.

Barnard, who was elected as part of the Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy-backed Centre Left Grassroots Alliance in 2024, said she was suspended in October last year pending an investigation.

It is understood the investigation concluded late last month, with an NEC panel agreeing that no further action should be taken and lifting her suspension with immediate effect.

The suspension, which is understood to have followed a complaint through the party’s complaints process, prevented her from attending NEC meetings, participating in party activities and representing the Labour Party.

Barnard plans to seek re-election to the NEC as part of the Centre Left Grassroots Alliance, with voting due to take place between July and September.

‘Working people must be able to find robust representation within party’s highest bodies’

Following an investigation, my suspension has been lifted. I have been fully reinstated with immediate effect I’ve spent my life fighting for a party that represents its members and serves working‑class people Im standing for re-election to Labours NEC Let’s get our party back pic.twitter.com/KhnZ3G5vxC — Jess Barnard (@JessicaLBarnard) June 8, 2026



In a statement shared with LabourList, Barnard said: “In October 2025, my Labour Party membership rights were suspended pending the outcome of an investigation. As a result, between October 2025 and the end of May 2026, I have been unable to attend party meetings, stand in internal elections or selections, represent the party, or participate in any member ballots. This meant I was unable to carry out my duties as an elected NEC member during that period, including providing reports back to membership or speaking publicly as an NEC member.

“I am pleased to confirm that the investigation has now concluded. The NEC panel considering the matter agreed that no further action should be taken and my suspension has been lifted with immediate effect. I am fully reinstated as an NEC member.

“I believe it is vital that the Labour Party operates once again as a broad church that respects the rights of its members and stays true to its core purpose. We must ensure our democratic structures function as a vehicle for improving the lives of working-class people, rather than being overshadowed by internal factionalism.

“Every position I have held within the party has been voluntary. I have given up my time, alongside full-time work, to be a voice for ordinary party members on Labour’s NEC and to advocate a bold, transformative vision for our party.

“As a working-class woman without a family background in politics, I have not had access to vast resources or media connections. I firmly believe if we want our party to truly represent working people, working people must be able to find robust representation within its highest bodies.

“With the far-right on the rise, we must ensure our party is once again a strong champion for the working class. Millions of people in this country simply cannot afford for us to lose focus on their safety and their futures.

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“Many of you over the past few months have been asking about my intention to re-stand for election to Labour’s National Executive Committee, to help move the party forward and ensure it returns to being a powerful vehicle for left-wing politics in Britain. Now that this issue is resolved, I am pleased to confirm my intention to re-stand and look forward to sharing my commitments, policy platform and record with members shortly.

“Finally, I would like to thank my solicitors and trade union representatives for their support throughout this incredibly difficult period.”

‘Lifting of Jess’ suspension is long overdue’

Chair of the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy Rachel Garnham said: “It is great news that Jess is now able to stand for re-election to Labour’s NEC, and I hope members will vote for her re-election, as a consistent and outspoken advocate for members’ democratic rights, for our crucial trade union link and for policies that would regain support for Labour.

“It has been a huge shame that Jess has been prevented from fulfilling her NEC duties in recent months that she had previously pursued so diligently.

“We welcome her back and hope that we can have a fair election untainted by factionalism.”

A spokesperson for Momentum said: “The lifting of Jess’s suspension is welcome news, albeit long overdue.

“It is now widely recognised that Labour’s toxic internal culture needs to change, and we look forward to campaigning alongside Jess to end the hyper-factional abuse of process that has become commonplace under Keir Starmer’s leadership, and led to disastrous results.

“It is imperative that Jess is now reelected to the NEC so she can continue being an unabashed socialist, anti-war voice and advocate for members’ democracy.”

Asked about the case, a Labour Party spokesperson said: “All complaints are assessed thoroughly in line with Labour Party rules and procedures.”

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