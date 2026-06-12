Labour MP Jessica Morden receives damehood in Birthday Honours List

Labour MP Jessica Morden has been awarded a damehood in this year’s Birthday Honours List.

Morden, who has served as MP for Newport East since 2005, has been ennobled for her services to politics and public service.

She told LabourList: “Clearly, the greatest honour is to serve as the Member of Parliament for the community of Newport East, which I have had the privilege of doing for the past 21 years. However, it is also lovely to have my work in the Labour Party over the last 35 years recognised – much of it in backroom roles, supporting politicians at all levels of government across the country.”

Former Labour MP for Sunderland South and former Foreign Office minister Chris Mullin has also been awarded in the Honours List with a knighthood, with several other party figures also being honoured.

A total of 1,182 people from across the UK have been awarded in the King’s Birthday Honours List for their contribution to local communities.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This Honours List is a chance to recognise them.

“Their dedication shows how lasting change is built – through compassion, resilience and a commitment to others.

“It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you.”

Full list of Labour figures awarded in Birthday Honours List 2026

Dame Jessica Morden (Labour MP for Newport East)

Sir Chris Mullin (former Labour MP for Sunderland South)

Councillor Peter Wheeler OBE (councillor for Cheshire West and Chester)

Councillor Joanne Green BEM (councillor for Manchester City Council)

Rosina Oliver-Lawlor BEM (office manager for Angela Rayner MP)

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