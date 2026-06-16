Watch: Kim Leadbeater reflects on life and legacy of Jo Cox

On the tenth anniversary of the death of Jo Cox, LabourList was deeply honoured to have had the chance to sit down to talk to her sister Kim Leadbeater MP.

Watch her interview with LabourList here.



Editor Emma Burnell said: “Jo Cox, as her sister has says here, was a lovely person who wanted to do good in the world.

“She was ambitious, talented and someone with everything it took to be a big figure in Labour politics.

“Her legacy lives on both in everything that has been done in her name but also in the gap that exists in our politics where Jo should be.”

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