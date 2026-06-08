LabourList x Trainline Summer Party 2026 – In Pictures

Last week, LabourList held its 2026 Summer Party, in partnership with Trainline in the Houses of Parliament.

This was a great event which brought together figures from across the movement. It was great to bring together Ministers, MPs and Peers, journalists, activists and Friends of LabourList altogether to celebrate the success our organisation has had over the past year.

In attendance were speakers Dr Jeevun Sandher MP, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Lucy Powell, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, as well as Trainline’s Director of Industry Relations Simon Pearson, LabourList’s chair Karin Christiansen, all compered by our wonderful editor, Emma Burnell. It was also great to see so many MPs, Peers and Labour activists in attendance.

As LabourList continues to grow, we will be hosting more events like this one throughout the year. Friends of LabourList know about these first. Click here to become one of them.

It is also never too early to start thinking about next summer’s events (or Christmas parties…). If you work for an organisation who would be interested in working with us, get in touch with Ellie Ormsby at [email protected] to explore opportunities.

Photographs taken by Ross Kernahan.