Manchesterism, Manchester and Andy Burnham

In a new Sky documentary, Sam Coates sheds new light on Andy Burnham’s time as the Mayor of Greater Manchester. Burnham led the city through economic transformation, the Covid-19 Pandemic and a cost of living crisis. His approach to governing Manchester could provide a blueprint for the country.

A long term vision

Manchester’s success predates Andy Burnham. When he became Mayor, Burnham inherited a strong political team and a long term vision for Greater Manchester. The city partnered with businesses and investors to become one of the fastest growing regions in the UK. Burnham continued his predecessors’ approach and branded the economic model as ‘business-friendly’ socialism.

Borrowing to invest

Burnham’s legacy in Manchester will be defined by his investment in public services. He brought the Bee Network, the public transport system, under public ownership. The measure is estimated to have cost over £1 billion. He has spoken out in favour of nationalising public services like water and energy which would require major public funding. His allies argue that his policies could be implemented within the fiscal rules if the energy and infrastructure companies’ debt are not accounted for in sovereign borrowing.

READ MORE: What would Andy Burnham do if he becomes Prime Minister?

A prominent role for business

Lord Jim O’Neill, the co-president of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said that Manchester could not have achieved success if it had not built a strong relationship with private business.

He said : “I’ve tried to encourage this government to be bolder on the second part of the fiscal rule, about borrowing to invest. I think that could be explored a lot more and not in a way that freaks out the financial markets.”

A template for the country?

Manchester is a success story. The city has experienced sustained growth and high net migration from London since 2016. The number of underprivileged inner-city neighbourhoods has dropped significantly since 2010. Critics, however, remain sceptical about Burnham’s ability to replicate Manchester’s success across the UK.

Jennifer Williams, Northern correspondent at the Financial Times, said his vision for the country was unclear and that he could experience the same challenges as Keir Starmer if he does not articulate his plans.

She said : “He is using Manchester as the template for this growth story while at the same time railing against the market forces that helped to deliver it”.

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