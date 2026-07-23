WATCH: Andy Burnham becomes Prime Minister (NEW LabourList Podcast)

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As the Labour Party continues to make the summer a busy season for the LabourList team, we are back again with another podcast episode. This time, the team gather to analyse and evaluate the story that everyone is talking about – the new Leader of the Labour Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom – Andy Burnham!

There is a new PM in Downing Street, his Cabinet has been unveiled, and Westminster is already buzzing. In this special episode, the team dives into the dramatic opening days of Burnham’s premiership, unpacking the political decisions that could define his next few years.

From the surprise Cabinet appointments to the key figures trusted with Britain’s biggest jobs, we break down the winners, the losers, and what the reshuffle tells us about Burnham’s priorities. Is this a government built for unity, or one determined to chart a bold new course? We explore the personalities, the early policy signals, and the reaction from across the political spectrum.

Beyond the headlines, the team discusses the mood surrounding Burnham’s arrival in Number 10. Is there a genuine sense of optimism, or are expectations already becoming a burden? What challenges does he face? What are the opportunities ahead? Can Labour turn a fresh start into lasting success?

Expect lively debate, sharp analysis, and plenty of differing opinions as the team gives its verdict on Burnham’s first few days as Labour leader and Prime Minister. If you want to understand the politics behind the headlines, this is the episode you won’t want to miss.

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