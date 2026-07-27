Bridget Phillipson appointed Labour Party chair

Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson has been appointed as Chair of the Labour Party by Andy Burnham.

Phillipson replaces Anna Turley, who was made a minister in the Home Office last week after Burnham became Prime Minister.

An almost week-long delay in an announcement of a new appointment for the role led to widespread confusion and speculation over the position.

In her new role, Phillipson will ensure Labour is prepared to fight the next general election, including modernising the party for a new digital campaigning environment and ensuring Labour has the organisation, talent, infrastructure and policy platform needed to secure a second term in government. She will also work to strengthen engagement with Labour members, affiliated trade unions and local parties from across the country.

Her appointment to the role comes almost a year after she lost her bid to become Labour’s deputy leader to Lucy Powell.

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: “Bridget Phillipson, as Party Chair, will help drive the culture change our party needs, working alongside Lucy Powell and me to ensure Labour remains focused on delivering for working people.

“She will play a vital role in ensuring the Labour Party is match fit for the next election.

“I am delighted Bridget has accepted this role and I look forward to working closely with her on this vital task.”

Phillipson said she was honoured to take on the role and said: “By uniting together, we will bring hope back to communities and strengthen British society against those working to divide us.

“With the change Labour in government is delivering and will deliver, we have the chance to write a new chapter for our country, one which brings justice, opportunity and fairness for working people, one which brings back hope that tomorrow can be better than today.”

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