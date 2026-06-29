Minesh Parekh withdraws from Labour NEC election campaign

Sheffield councillor Minesh Parekh has withdrawn his candidacy for election to Labour’s National Executive Committee.

Backed by the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance, Parekh has urged members up and down the country to support Jess Barnard, Gemma Bolton and Yasmine Dar for re-election onto the NEC.

He has also called on members to vote for Mainstream’s candidates, Cat Arnold, Kerry Postlewhite and Jovan Owusu-Nepaul, to “reset Labour and call for a more democratic, pluralist party”.

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He said: “I’m standing down my campaign for election onto Labour’s NEC so we can run the strongest possible campaign to elect three Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance candidates and three Mainstream candidates.

“They are best placed to unite our movement and help rebuild the Labour Party from the ground up.”

Momentum co-chair Sasha Das Gupta said: “We want to thank Minesh for running such an inspiring campaign. His continued commitment and support to the labour movement will help us organise for genuine change within the party.”

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