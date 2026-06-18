NEC Statement from Labour to Win: “Our priority is to make sure Labour is the best campaigning machine there is’

Today, LabourList are running op-eds from the four slates running candidates for Labour’s National Executive Committee. We will continue to engage with candidates across the party so members can hear from slates and individuals. If you are an independent candidate (not on a slate) and have five CLP nominations please get in touch.

Just two years ago, Labour campaigned in the General Election to change the status quo. We all saw the damage that 14 years of Tory infighting and chaos did to our country. They left our NHS on its knees and the cost of living crisis spiralling out of control.

We promised our country change for the better, change that people could feel in their everyday lives, and we won. We came into Government with a big majority and high expectations.

Our Labour government has faced some really tough challenges since winning that historic victory just two short years ago. We have worked hard to clean up the mess left behind by the Conservatives and to be a serious voice in a divided international community.

But the change we promised hasn’t come fast enough and the expectations we built up have not been met.

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The recent election results were devastating for us. Hardworking, dedicated Councillors, Members of the Welsh and Scottish parliaments lost their seats for reasons entirely beyond their control. People we all know and respect and work with.

This is an extremely difficult time for our movement. Populism is on the rise on both the right and the left.

Nigel Farage has shown that he is willing to stoke division to exploit fear in our communities and undermine Britain on the international stage just to get the keys to number 10.

Zack Polanski has allowed the Green party to become a haven for hate. He has welcomed the same people who made our own party a hostile place for Jewish members into his Party while turning a blind eye to their antisemitism.

Neither have a credible plan for our country’s future, both have shown us how utterly unfit they are to govern. Only the Labour Party can stop them. It is our responsibility.

As your NEC members we are determined to make sure that our Party meets this challenge.

We have spent the last two years on the NEC with a sense of purpose and determination to keep the party on track to deliver. We will continue to be the link between the party and its members.

Our priorities are simple – to make sure that we are the best campaigning machine there is. The Party must always be outward facing and not driven by internal distractions.

We understand how the Party works because we are experienced campaigners, activists and champions of our movement. We bring a wealth of public sector, voluntary and local government experience. We have worked closely with our trade union and socialist societies colleagues, we know how vital a role they play to the Labour movement.

We are always listening to members from across the country. We know how important unity is to you, it is important to us. We also know that you want to see improvements in the Party’s communication to members. Members’ feedback should be taken seriously and implemented quickly. We will always make the case for an ambitious programme that delivers for our communities.

We’re absolutely determined that this Labour government succeeds, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The choices the Labour Party will make in the coming weeks and months will have a lasting effect on our country.

The Labour Party is the greatest force for progress in our country’s history. We know how to change people’s lives for the better, we’ve done it before. But we need to remember that too many times, when the country has needed us, we have chosen to turn on ourselves and neglect our historic purpose.

We are determined that our Party will not make that mistake again.

More division only isolates us further from the British public and undermines our credentials to govern. A divided Labour Party opens the door to a Reform government.

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An organised and united Labour Party wins elections and changes lives. As your NEC members, we will do everything in our power to make that happen.

We also know that election after election, rain or shine, it is our members who sacrifice time and resources to help our party win. We want to continue to be the voice of our members up and down the country who are fighting for democracy, social justice and fairness in their communities.

It’s these communities and people who need Labour to win the next election. They need us to be loud and proud of our successes. And we all need hope.

But without real change there is no hope. Only an organised, united Labour Party is capable of bringing about real change. That’s what is at stake in this NEC election.



READ MORE:

Mainstream NEC statement

Momentum NEC statement

Restoration NEC statement

