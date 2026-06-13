New ministers in Defence, Home Office, Defra and Whips Office

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced a series of ministerial appointments across government, alongside changes to the Cabinet and ministerial payroll.

Dame Angela Eagle DBE MP has been appointed Minister of State (Security Minister), serving jointly in the Home Office and the Cabinet Office. Stephen Morgan MP has been named Minister of State in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, while Calvin Bailey MP becomes a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Defence.

Jade Botterill MP has been appointed a Junior Lord of the Treasury, serving as a Government Whip, and Emma Foody MP has been named an Assistant Whip in the House of Commons.

In the House of Lords, Lord Leong CBE has been appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Business and Trade, while Lord Lemos CMG CBE becomes Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Lord Collins of Highbury has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary and will continue in his existing role as Deputy Leader of the House of Lords. Baroness Ramsey and Baroness Curran have both been appointed Baronesses in Waiting, serving as Government Whips.

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The Prime Minister has also appointed the Rt Hon Sir Alan Campbell MP, Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons, to the Cabinet.

Further changes include Louise Sandher-Jones MP serving as Minister for the Armed Forces, while Calvin Bailey MP will take on responsibility as Minister for Veterans.

Lord Leong, Lord Lemos and Lord Collins will no longer serve as Lords in Waiting (Government Whips).

A number of ministers previously serving in unpaid roles will now receive ministerial salaries. Lord Whitehead CBE will be paid as Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. James Frith MP will be paid as Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. Baroness Levitt KC will be paid as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice.

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Baroness Twycross will become a paid Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and will cease serving as a Baroness in Waiting. Baroness Lloyd of Effra CBE will be paid as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, relinquishing both her Department for Business and Trade portfolio and her role as a Baroness in Waiting.

Baroness Taylor of Stevenage will be paid as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and will no longer serve as a Baroness in Waiting. Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent will become a paid Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office and will also leave her Government Whip role.

Lord Katz MBE, who previously served in an unpaid capacity, will become a paid Lord in Waiting (Government Whip).

The appointments take immediate effect.

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