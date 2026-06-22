The end of the Keir show

As so often happens, sending the morning email means we can be victims of timing. Before sitting down at my laptop to write this I was on BBC Breakfast talking about the potential resignation of the PM without any actual confirmation that this is definitely happening.

But we know this is what is being discussed. So let’s assume that it will happen. What are the key questions that Labour folk should be asking themselves about what is needed to make sure any transition is as smooth and effective as possible?

There may or may not be a contest.

What has struck me particularly over the past week is the similarity between much of what Wes Streeting and Andy Burnham have both said about the need to change the culture of the party into one where discussion of ideas is seen as a strength not a weakness. If Burnham – the clear favourite – can convince any other candidates that this will be the way he would run the party, they may feel that this culture change is enough – that an ongoing discussion of ideas can be separated from a contest for jobs.

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If that is the case, this new culture would need to be demonstrated quickly and consistently. Mainstream – the pressure group closely aligned with Burnham – has frequently criticised the ‘hyper-factionalism’ of Starmer’s leadership. They aren’t wrong. But criticising factionalism when you’re on the outside is a lot easier than modelling a pluralist approach when all the levers of power are in your hands. A great deal of discipline will be needed to avoid the temptation to just hire staffers and appoint ministers who agree with you on everything. A great deal of internal vigilance will be needed to ensure that culture is not just given lip service but becomes a core part of the body politic of the Labour Party.

Some of that discipline will be around not just a debate of ideas but a recognition of talent across the party. A leadership that is going to change the culture needs to demonstrate it can work collegiately with those whose factional politics differ from their own. Old enmities will need to be put aside. Former slights forgiven and common ground found. Everyone – on all sides and from all factions – will need to act with grace.

There will – obviously – be winners and losers from any changes at the top. This is inevitable and part of politics. But how it is dealt with on a personal level will matter to how the Party can move forward. Even if much cherished roles are lost, people can be kept onside if they are shown a level of care and attention. That includes – if he does step down – real care shown to Starmer, his family and his staff. And real care to the Labour members who are still loyal to Starmer and will be feeling their own pain this morning. Culture change has to mean those people are cared for and work is done to keep them feeling welcome members of the party.

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Change is needed for the Labour Party to succeed. But change is not just about the people at the top, but about the culture of the organisation that supports them, as we know they can and should deliver change the country can feel.

But this change also has to feel smooth rather than jagged. There will need to be a sense that the transition has some continuity as well as change. Ministers have been working on policy and legislation for months and much of this will be continued into the next iteration of government. Whether this will be done by the same people or have different people taking it forward will be up to whoever is PM. But having a sense of handover and a plan for the civil service to properly work through the transition will be essential to creating a successful start and sense of momentum.

Whoever is PM by Labour Party Conference will need to be able to demonstrate that we are now the vehicle for the change the country needs. Their ministers need to be able to sit atop their briefs offering a coherent vision for their departments that works in harmony with the whole agenda. MPs will need to be able to meet members – in CLPs and at that conference – and look them in the eye saying ‘we have a plan’. A plan for change, a plan to deliver it and a plan to make the Labour Party the best party it can be, acting in the service of the country we love.

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