Who are Labour MPs backing to become the party’s next leader and Prime Minister?

More than 30 Labour MPs have so far publicly backed Andy Burnham to become Labour’s next leader and Prime Minister.

Although the nomination process for the Parliamentary Labour Party does not formally begin for another fortnight, 33 MPs have so far announced their support for the new MP for Makerfield in the upcoming contest, including several members of the Cabinet.

So far, Burnham remains the only candidate to throw his hat into the ring, with Wes Streeting and Darren Jones ruling themselves out of the race and backing the former Greater Manchester Mayor.

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However, former armed forces minister Al Carns has not ruled himself out of entering the leadership contest. He told the BBC’s Newsnight: “I think I’m pretty serious about this. This is not about me, this is about the seriousness of this country. This is about where the country ends up at the end of this political tenure and where it ends up in 2034. I don’t think we should shy away from having that debate.”

While no MPs have publicly backed a potential Al Carns bid for the leadership, Labour peer and founder of Blue Labour Maurice Glasman has expressed his support for the MP for Birmingham Selly Oak.

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