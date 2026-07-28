Who’s who in Andy Burnham’s government? Full list of ministers, PPSs and whips

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has appointed a raft of new ministers and PPSs since entering Downing Street. LabourList has compiled a full list of the MPs and peers appointed to his new government.

Prime Minister

Andy Burnham MP (Makerfield)

Parliamentary Private Secretaries



Nic Dakin MP (Scunthorpe)

David Baines MP (St Helens North)

Jo Platt MP (Leigh and Atherton)

Cabinet Office

Cabinet Ministers

First Secretary of State, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office: Louise Haigh MP (Sheffield Heeley)

Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and European Relations *jointly in Cabinet Office and FCDO: Hamish Falconer MP (Lincoln)

Minister for Artificial Intelligence *jointly in Cabinet Office and BIST: Kanishka Narayan (Vale of Glamorgan)

Ministers

Security Minister *jointly in Cabinet Office and Home Office: Dan Jarvis MP (Barnsley North)

Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office: Mark Ferguson MP (Gateshead Central and Whickham)

Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office: Sally Jameson MP (Doncaster Central)

Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office: Dan Tomlinson MP (Chipping Barnet)

Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office: Baroness Twycross

Parliamentary Private Secretaries



Beccy Cooper MP (Worthing West)

Alan Gemmell MP (Central Ayrshire)

Natasha Irons MP (Croydon East)

Oliver Ryan MP (Burnley) *to Hamish Falconer

Lauren Sullivan MP (Gravesham) *to Kanishka Narayan

HM Treasury

Cabinet Ministers

Chancellor of the Exchequer: John Healey MP (Rawmarsh and Conisbrough)

Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Emma Reynolds MP (Wycombe)

Ministers

Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Paymaster General: James Murray MP (Ealing North)

Economic Secretary to the Treasury: Lucy Rigby MP (Northampton North)

Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury (Minister of State for Growth): Dan Tomlinson (Chipping Barnet)

Minister of State for Pensions *jointly in Treasury and DWP: Torsten Bell MP (Swansea West)

Parliamentary Secretary for the Treasury: Lord Pitt-Watson

Parliamentary Private Secretaries

John Grady MP (Glasgow East)

Alistair Strathern MP (Hitchin)

Yuan Yang MP (Earley and Woodley)

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Cabinet Ministers

Foreign Secretary: Ed Miliband MP (Doncaster North)

Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and European Relations *jointly in Cabinet Office and FCDO: Hamish Falconer MP (Lincoln)

Ministers

Minister for the Middle East and North Africa: Stephen Doughty MP (Cardiff South and Penarth)

Minister for International Development and Africa: Kirsty McNeill MP (Midlothian)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Latin America, US and Canada: Chris Elmore MP (Bridgend)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Overseas Territories and Caribbean: Uma Kumaran MP (Stratford and Bow)

Parliamentary Private Secretaries

Anna Gelderd MP (South East Cornwall)

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP (Aylesbury)

Chris Murray MP (Edinburgh East and Musselburgh)

Oliver Ryan MP (Burnley) *to Hamish Falconer

Home Office

Cabinet Minister

Home Secretary: Shabana Mahmood MP (Birmingham Ladywood)

Ministers

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Lord Collins of Highbury

Minister of State: Lord Hanson of Flint

Security Minister *jointly in Cabinet Office and Home Office: Dan Jarvis MP (Barnsley North)

Minister for Policing and Crime: Sarah Jones MP (Croydon West)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls: Satvir Kaur MP (Southampton Test)

Minister for Border Security and Asylum: Anna Turley MP (Redcar)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Migration and Citizenship: Jo White MP (Bassetlaw)

Parliamentary Private Secretaries

Michael Payne MP (Gedling)

Adam Thompson MP (Erewash)

Chris Vince MP (Harlow)

Ministry of Defence

Cabinet Minister

Defence Secretary: Wes Streeting MP (Ilford North)

Ministers

Minister of State for International Relations and Diplomacy: Lord Coaker

Minister of State for Defence Readiness and Industry: Luke Pollard MP (Plymouth Sutton and Devonport)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Veterans and People: Calvin Bailey MP (Leyton and Wanstead)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces: Louise Sandher-Jones MP (North East Derbyshire)

Parliamentary Private Secretaries

Gordon McKee MP (Glasgow South)

Steve Race MP (Exeter)

Rosie Wrighting MP (Kettering)

Department of Health and Social Care

Cabinet Minister

Health Secretary: Yvette Cooper MP (Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley)

Ministers

Minister of State: Alison McGovern MP (Birkenhead)

Minister of State: Diana Johnson MP (Kingston upon Hull North)

Minister of State: Karin Smyth MP (Bristol South)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health Innovation and Safety: James Frith MP (Bury North)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Women’s Health and Mental Health: Baroness Merron

Parliamentary Private Secretaries

Catherine Atkinson MP (Derby North)

David Burton-Sampson MP (Southend West and Leigh)

Sonia Kumar MP (Dudley)

Ministry of Justice

Cabinet Minister

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary: Alex Norris MP (Nottingham North and Kimberley)

Ministers

Minister of State for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending: Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services: Sarah Sackman MP (Finchley and Golders Green)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls: Alex Davies-Jones MP (Pontypridd)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Justice: Lord Lemos

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Sentencing, Youth Justice and International: Jake Richards MP (Rother Valley)

Parliamentary Private Secretaries

Linsey Farnsworth MP (Amber Valley)

Joe Powell MP (Kensington and Bayswater)

Connor Rand MP (Altrincham and Sale West)

Department for Education

Cabinet Minister

Education Secretary: Lucy Powell MP (Manchester Central)

Ministers

Minister of State for School Standards: Georgia Gould MP (Queen’s Park and Maida Vale)

Minister of State for Skills *jointly in Department of Education and DWP: Baroness Smith

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Children and Families: Josh MacAlister MP (Whitehaven and Workington)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Early Education: Paul Waugh MP (Rochdale)

Parliamentary Private Secretaries

Elsie Blundell MP (Heywood and Middleton North)

Adam Jogee MP (Newcastle-upon-Tyne)

Sarah Smith MP (Hyndburn)

Department for Work and Pensions

Cabinet Minister

Work and Pensions Secretary: Pat McFadden MP

Ministers

Minister of State for Social Security and Disability *jointly in DWP and HCLG: Stephen Timms (East Ham)

Minister of State for Skills *jointly in Department of Education and DWP: Baroness Smith

Minister of State: Baroness Sherlock

Minister for Employment: Andrew Western MP (Stretford and Urmston)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Lilian Greenwood MP (Nottingham South)

Minister of State for Pensions *jointly in Treasury and DWP: Torsten Bell MP (Swansea West)

Parliamentary Private Secretaries

David Pinto-Duschinsky MP (Hendon)

Elaine Stewart MP (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock)

Tim Roca MP (Macclesfield)

Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade

Cabinet Ministers

Business Secretary: Jonathan Reynolds MP (Stalybridge and Hyde)

Minister for Artificial Intelligence *jointly in Cabinet Office and BIST: Kanishka Narayan (Vale of Glamorgan)

Ministers

Minister of State for the Future of Work: Kate Dearden MP (Halifax)

Minister of State for Science: Chris McDonald (Stockton North)

Minister for Trade: Anas Sarwar (life peerage pending)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Baroness Lloyd of Effra

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Industry *jointly in BIST and ESNZ: Blair McDougall (East Renfrewshire)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Lord Leong

Parliamentary Private Secretaries

Deirdre Costigan MP (Ealing Southall)

Baggy Shanker MP (Derby South)

Marie Tidball MP (Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Lauren Sullivan MP (Gravesham) *to Kanishka Narayan

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

Cabinet Ministers

Housing Secretary: Angela Rayner MP (Ashton-under-Lyne)

Minister for Women and Equalities: Bridget Phillipson MP (Houghton and Sunderland South)

Minister for Housing and Planning: Matthew Pennycook MP (Greenwich and Woolwich)

Ministers

Minister of State: Florence Eshalomi MP (Vauxhall and Camberwell Green)

Minister of State for Social Security and Disability: Stephen Timms (East Ham)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Sally Jameson MP (Doncaster Central)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Jim McMahon MP (Oldham West and Royton)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Baroness Blake of Leeds

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Baroness Taylor of Stevenage

Minister for Equalities: Baron Collins of Highbury

Minister for Equalities: Satvir Kaur MP (Southampton Test)

Minister for Equalities: Simon Lightwood MP (Wakefield and Rothwell)

Parliamentary Private Secretaries

Callum Anderson MP (Buckingham and Bletchley) *Office for Equality and Opportunity

Olivia Blake MP (Sheffield Hallam)



Luke Charters MP (York Outer)



Kirith Entwistle MP (Bolton North East)

Mary Kelly Foy MP (City of Durham) *to Matthew Pennycook MP

Alice Macdonald MP (Norwich North) *Office for Equality and Opportunity

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Department for Transport

Cabinet Minister

Transport Secretary: Heidi Alexander MP (Swindon South)

Ministers

Minister for Rail: Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill

Minister for Local Transport and Sustainability: Simon Lightwood MP (Wakefield and Rothwell)

Minister for Roads: Justin Madders MP (Ellesmere Port and Bromborough)

Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security: Keir Mather MP (Selby)

Parliamentary Private Secretaries



Amanda Martin MP (Portsmouth North)



Luke Murphy MP (Basingstoke)



Connor Naismith MP (Crewe and Nantwich)

Energy Security and Net Zero

Cabinet Minister

Energy Secretary: Miatta Fahnbulleh MP (Peckham)

Ministers

Minister of State for Energy: Michael Shanks MP (Rutherglen)

Minister of State for Climate: Katie White MP (Leeds North West)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Polly Billington MP (East Thanet)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Baroness Curran

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Martin McCluskey MP (Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Industry *jointly in BIST and ESNZ: Blair McDougall (East Renfrewshire)

Parliamentary Private Secretaries



Tom Hayes MP (Bournemouth East)



Jeevun Sandher MP (Loughborough)



Steve Witherden MP (Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr)

Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Cabinet Minister

Culture Secretary: Lisa Nandy MP (Wigan)

Ministers

Minister of State for Creative Industries, Media and Arts: Ian Murray MP (Edinburgh South)

Minister for Sport, Tourism, Civil Society and Youth: Stephanie Peacock MP (Barnsley South)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Museums, Heritage and Gambling: Baroness Twycross

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Vicky Foxcroft MP (Lewisham North)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Baroness Lloyd of Effra

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Ruth Mackenzie (life peerage pending)

Parliamentary Private Secretaries



Jack Abbott MP (Ipswich)



Lola McEvoy MP (Darlington)



Matthew Patrick MP (Wirral West)

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Cabinet Minister

Environment Secretary: Angela Eagle MP (Wallasey)

Ministers

Minister of State for Food Security and Rural Affairs: Emma Hardy MP (Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Nature: Jenny Riddell-Carpenter MP (Suffolk Coastal)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Stephen Morgan MP (Portsmouth South)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Biosecurity, Borders and Animal Welfare: Baroness Hayman of Ullock

Parliamentary Private Secretaries



Jayne Kirkham MP (Truro and Falmouth)



Lee Pitcher MP (Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme)

Northern Ireland Office

Cabinet Minister

Northern Ireland Secretary: Chris Bryant MP (Rhondda and Ogmore)

Ministers

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Sarah Owen MP (Luton North)

Parliamentary Private Secretaries



Pam Cox MP (Colchester)

Pamela Nash MP (Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke)



Scotland Office

Cabinet Minister

Scotland Secretary: Douglas Alexander MP (Lothian East)

Minister

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Melanie Ward MP (Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy)

Parliamentary Private Secretaries



Frank McNally MP (Coatbridge and Bellshill)



Alison Taylor MP (Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

Wales Office

Cabinet Minister

Wales Secretary: Stephen Kinnock MP (Aberafan Maesteg)

Ministers

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Claire Hughes MP (Bangor Aberconwy)

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State: Anna McMorrin (Cardiff North)

Parliamentary Private Secretary



Becky Gittins MP (Clwyd East)

Office of the Leader of the House of Commons

Lord President of the Council, Leader of the House of Commons *Cabinet minister: Alan Campbell MP (Tynemouth)

Parliamentary Private Secretary

Amanda Hack MP (North West Leicestershire)

Office of the Leader of the House of Lords

Lord Privy Seal, Leader of the House of Lords *Cabinet minister: Baroness Smith of Basildon

Deputy Leader of the House of Lords: Lord Collins of Highbury

Parliamentary Private Secretary

Matt Rodda MP (Reading Central)

Attorney General’s Office

Cabinet Minister

Attorney General: Ellie Reeves MP (Lewisham West and East Dulwich)

Minister

Solicitor General: Andy Slaughter MP

Parliamentary Private Secretaries



Kevin Bonavia MP (Stevenage)



Alex McIntyre MP (Gloucester)

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House of Commons Whips

Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip) *sits in Cabinet: Annelise Midgley MP (Knowsley)

Treasurer of HM Household (Deputy Government Chief Whip): Mark Tami (Alyn and Deeside)

Comptroller of HM Household (Senior Government Whip): Gen Kitchen MP (Wellingborough and Rushden)

Vice Chamberlain of HM Household (Senior Government Whip): Emma Foody MP (Cramlington and Killingworth)

Junior Lords of the Treasury

Jade Botterill MP (Ossett and Denby Dale)

Shaun Davies MP (Telford)

Claire Hughes MP (Bangor Aberconwy)

Gregor Poynton MP (Livingston)

Christian Wakeford MP (Bury South)

Assistant Whips

Sarah Coombes MP (West Bromwich)

Liam Conlon MP (Beckenham and Penge)

Rachel Hopkins MP (Luton South and South Bedfordshire)

Uma Kumaran MP (Stratford and Bow)

Laurence Turner MP (Birmingham Northfield)

Harpreet Uppal MP (Huddersfield)

Michael Wheeler MP (Worsley and Eccles)

House of Lords Whips

Captain of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms (Lords Chief Whip): Lord Kennedy of Southwark

Captain of the King’s Bodyguard of the Yeoman of the Guard (Lords Deputy Chief Whip): Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent

Baronesses and Lords in Waiting

Baroness Antrobus

Baroness Blake of Leeds

Baroness Dacres of Lewisham

Baroness Hyde of Bemerton

Baron Katz

Baroness Ramsey of Wall Heath

Baron Wilson of Sedgefield