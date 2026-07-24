Andy Burnham’s pledge to the country is for “good growth in every postcode and a hope in every heart”. What would this look like in practice? The answer lies in the economic success stories of British companies across the UK and building on these successes across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Each week during recess, Paul Dimoldenberg looks at economic news from across the country to identify what “good growth” looks like in a diverse set of local communities to deliver the much-needed economic growth to power the economy and deliver new jobs, increased wealth and additional tax revenues to pay for improved public services.

Derby: Rolls-Royce starts work on major Derby expansion creating 1,170 jobs

Rolls-Royce Submarines has begun construction work on a major expansion of its Derby manufacturing base as it ramps up production for UK and Australian submarine programmes. A new manufacturing facility at its Raynesway site, part of a wider investment programme, will more than double the size of the operation. The expansion will add more than 100,000 sq m of manufacturing and office space and create 1,170 skilled jobs across engineering, manufacturing and support functions.

The investment is designed to increase production capacity for current and future submarine programmes operated by the Royal Navy and under the AUKUS defence partnership between the UK, Australia and the US. The Derby operation designs and manufactures the nuclear reactors that power every submarine in the Royal Navy fleet and will also supply reactors for Australia’s future SSN-AUKUS attack submarines.

During his visit, Defence Minister Lord Coaker met Rolls-Royce nuclear welding apprentices who recently secured the top four places in the SkillWeld 26 East Midlands heats. Rolls-Royce Submarines employs more than 5,500 people and currently supports the Astute and Dreadnought submarine programmes, as well as providing in-service support for the Royal Navy’s submarine fleet.

Runcorn: Extension planned for Runcorn Guinness factory

A 40,000 sq ft kegging plant is to be added to Diageo’s Murdishaw bottling and packaging operation amid the stout’s steep rise in popularity. The £20bn-turnover Diageo, which owns Guinness and Smirnoff, has applied to Halton Council to increase the size of its Runcorn facility by developing a two-acre plot to its west.

Guinness has risen in popularity in recent years, in part due to the ‘Split the G’ trend, which sees drinkers attempt to gulp down a precise amount of their pint so that the head sits perfectly on the bar of the letter G on the glass’s branding.

Sheffield: Sheffield medical equipment manufacturer unveils major expansion

Peacocks Medical Group of Sheffield has announced a major expansion including a new manufacturing facility, technology investment and an expanded product portfolio, marking a significant milestone in its 123-year history. Having doubled in size over the past five years, the company has opened a second manufacturing facility in Sheffield – complementing its long-established headquarters and manufacturing base in Newcastle – alongside the launch of its own brand product range and a series of exclusive UK distribution agreements with leading clinical product manufacturers.

The 4,000 sq ft Sheffield facility, which opened in early July, is set to meet growing demand across PMG’s expanding national NHS contract portfolio. Both of the company’s facilities are transitioning to high-technology, automated production methods – incorporating 3D manufacturing technology and robotics. Alongside its manufacturing expansion, PMG is launching its own branded product range and entering into a number of exclusive UK distribution agreements with specialist manufacturers and products, such as Wellwalking, Fito, On Zen and MediRoyal, with several other agreements in advanced stages.

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Kent: £3bn data centre near Ebbsfleet set to create up to 400 jobs

A new data centre is set to be developed near Ebbsfleet, in Kent, creating more than 700 jobs during construction and 400 permanent roles once operational. The Ebbsfleet AI Data Centre Campus will span 90 acres on a 145-acre site close to the HS1 railway line and A2 motorway, with development costs expected to exceed £3bn. Buildings at the campus are expected to have a footprint of approximately 645,000 sq ft, with infrastructure split across up to four units.

Following public consultations through autumn 2026, Clearstone aims to submit a planning application in 2028 and is targeting an operational start date of 2030, subject to consent. If approved, the development would be one of the first data centres to follow the UK’s Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) planning regime.

West Midlands: Bridgnorth Aluminium completes £180m investment programme

Bridgnorth Aluminium has completed a new thin-gauge slitting line as part of a wider £180m investment programme at its Stourbridge Road facility, strengthening the long-term future of the UK’s last remaining aluminium rolling mill. The company, which traces its origins back to Wolverhampton-based Star Aluminium almost 90 years ago, has recently returned to 24/7 production and created 35 new jobs in the first half of this year following a period of operational restructuring.

Having historically served the printing, packaging and construction sectors, Bridgnorth Aluminium has expanded into higher-growth markets including energy and cleaner mobility, with a recent five-year agreement to supply specialist material to Lotte Aluminium USA for battery applications.

Grimsby: Grimsby green tech firm hits 10-year milestone as millionth sale looms

Clean energy technology manufacturer myenergi is celebrating its 10th anniversary after growing from a two-person start-up into one of the Humber region’s largest private sector success stories. Founded in Grimsby in 2016, the company has expanded from launching a single product designed to maximise the use of household solar power to become an international business employing more than 250 people across 10 countries.

The company, which manufactures home energy technologies including EV chargers and energy management systems, expects to sell its one millionth product this year as demand for electrification and home energy independence continues to grow. From its base in North East Lincolnshire, myenergi has established operations in the UK, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands and Australia, while building a nationwide network of installers supporting the rollout of connected home energy technologies. The company has created skilled jobs, invested in British manufacturing and worked with installers across the country to bring smarter energy technology to hundreds of thousands of homes and driveways.

Derbyshire: Acres Engineering supports production of Boxer armoured vehicle

Derbyshire manufacturer Acres Engineering is expanding its defence work after delivering its first products to help ramp up production of the new Boxer armoured vehicle for the British Army. The 8×8-wheeled, all-terrain, armoured transport machine is to become the new British Mechanised Infantry Vehicle.

Acres is helping armoured vehicle maker Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) to produce hundreds of the Boxer. The company has worked with RBSL for a number of years and these are its first projects connected with the Boxer project, with talks ongoing for more. Acres has now completed projects such as an engine stand and driver’s hatch trolley, which have enabled RBSL to increase its own capacity to deliver major orders to the British Army. The Boxer programme supports 1,000 skilled jobs and more than 100 suppliers. About 75 per cent of each British-built Boxer is sourced from UK companies.

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