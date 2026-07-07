Delivering in local government: How Labour is building a better Britain everywhere

Labour Councils up and down the country are helping to improve the lives of their residents.

Week in, week out, Labour councils, working in partnership with the NHS, Homes England and the Labour Government, are getting things done for their local communities on the things that matter to local people.

Every week, ‘LabourList’ brings you a selection of the great work being done by Labour Councils and Labour Mayors.

This week we feature

A new youth facility in Middlesbrough

A new bridge in Bury

A new leisure centre in South Derbyshire

New Council homes in Rotherham

Free Bulky Waste collections in Merton

Electric buses in Bath

Industrial park in Rhondda

Please send news from your council to Paul Dimoldenberg at [email protected].

Middlesbrough: New youth facility for Hemlington

Work has started on a dedicated new facility for young people in Hemlington. The facility will provide a dedicated, safe and welcoming environment where young people can access opportunities, build confidence, and connect with others. It will welcome more than 800 local young people every year.

Over the coming months, The Junction will work closely with young people, those living in Hemlington and community groups to help shape how the space will be used and ensure it reflects the needs and aspirations of the community. Middlesbrough’s Labour Mayor Chris Cooke has committed to providing youth services in every ward in the town. The Junction is one of 16 youth services providers awarded a grant from the £22m Youth Investment Fund, to build a new facility using Modern Methods of Construction, with Portakabin as main contractor.

Bury: £3.2m Radcliffe bridge opens to improve access and reconnect communities

A major milestone has been reached in Radcliffe with the completion of a new £3.2 million bridge at Milltown Street. The 50-metre single-span structure restores a vital crossing over the River Irwell, reconnecting communities for the first time in over a decade. The original Milltown Street Bridge was destroyed by Storm Eva on Boxing Day 2015, severing a key local link and impacting access. The new bridge marks a significant step forward in improving connectivity, supporting greener travel, and complementing wider regeneration across the Radcliffe area.

Made in Nottingham by Briton Fabricators, the replacement bridge will significantly improve walking and cycling access. Of single span design without any in-river supports and sitting higher above the river, the new design improves flood resilience and reduces the risk of future damage. The new bridge has been funded from the Government’s City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement and the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester.

South Derbyshire: £59m leisure centre plans for Swadlincote get green light

Plans for a major new leisure and office development in Swadlincote have been approved by Labour South Derbyshire District Council, paving the way for significant town centre regeneration. The £59m scheme, off William Nadin Way, will replace the ageing Green Bank Leisure Centre with a new leisure complex and council offices.

The development will include a six-court sports hall, swimming pool facilities, gym, fitness studios, café and flexible community spaces, alongside office accommodation for the council.

The plans also incorporate an enlarged sports hall following feedback from residents, sports clubs and governing bodies including Sport England. Originally designed as a smaller facility, the sports hall has been expanded during the planning process to create a “future-proofed” venue capable of supporting a wider range of sporting activities, training sessions and events.

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Rotherham: More new Council homes for local people are now complete in Rotherham

Six new homes, including two-bedroom and three-bedroom properties, are now ready for tenants on Clement Street, Kimberworth. The houses are part of Labour Rotherham Council’s Small Sites scheme which provides a fast-track route for developers to bring forward sites which they own, with the Council committing to buy the homes before construction begins.

All the homes will be available for Council rent, with the development forming part of the Council’s pledge to deliver 1,000 Council homes for local people by summer 2027. Applicants for council homes in Rotherham need to have lived or worked there for at least three of the last four years, with a limited number of exceptions including military veterans and people fleeing domestic violence.

Merton: Merton introduces Free Bulky Waste Collections for every household

Every household in the Labour London Borough of Merton is now able to book one free bulky waste collection per year for up to three household items, making it easier for residents to dispose of large items responsibly. The new service is part of the council’s commitment to keeping Merton clean and reducing fly-tipping across the borough, while improving access to recycling and waste services for residents.

Items such as sofas, mattresses, fridges and other large household furniture can now be collected free of charge through this free annual collection. Residents will be able to book collections through the Council’s usual online booking system.

Bath: Former diesel double-deckers reborn as electric buses take to Bath’s streets

First Bus has introduced the West of England’s first ‘repowered’ electric buses, with the converted double-deckers now operating in Bath. The 27 vehicles arriving in the city over the next few months were once mid-life diesel buses but have been converted to electric by removing engines and gearboxes and replacing them with batteries, new wiring and additional hardware.

The work has been completed with £70m of investment from First Bus and £20m of government funding secured by the Labour West of England Mayor, Helen Godwin.

By spring 2027, around £150m will have been invested in the region in electric buses and charging infrastructure. By the end of this year, more than 250 green buses will be serving passengers across the West of England.

Rhondda: Modern industrial park in Robertstown continues to thrives as final unit occupied

Labour Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s modern business unit development in Robertstown in the Cynon Valley continues to go from strength to strength, with all 20 units now occupied by a total of 15 local companies. When completed in late 2022, a large area of unused land off Wellington Street was brought back into use, using funding then available from the European Regional Development Fund. The 20 new buildings vary in size from 1,000 to 1,700 sq ft.

The first tenants moved in during 2023, all of which have now been operating from there for around three years. All units are now occupied, with a lease taken for the final unit in April 2026.

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