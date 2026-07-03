Labour General Secretary Hollie Ridley to resign from role after conference

Labour General Secretary Hollie Ridley will stand down in the autumn after two years in post.

In an email to party staff, Ridley confirmed she would leave the role after the party’s annual conference in September.

Ridley, an ally of outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said she had made the personal decision to step down to give the party’s NEC the chance to pick a new general secretary “to work alongside a new leader”.

Formidable campaigner

In a statement, Keir Starmer described Ridley as “one of the most formidable campaigners the Labour Party has ever produced”.

He said: “She joined as a trainee organiser because she wanted to fight for her community in Dagenham, and rose to the very top of our party through hard work, talent and belief in what Labour can do for working people.

“She built and led the ground campaign that delivered our general election victory and allowed us to start changing Britain, and as General Secretary she has served our party with distinction.

“I want to thank her for everything she has done for our party, our country, and for me as leader. I am proud to have worked alongside her, and wish her the very best for what comes next.”

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One of our own

Chair of the Labour Party Anna Turley said: “Hollie Ridley is a trailblazing campaigner who was the architect of the world class field operation which saw Labour win an historic landslide victory after our biggest defeat in almost a century. I have scarcely met someone with more determination, skill, and fierce commitment to supporting other working class women to rise to the top of their game.

“Ridley is held in the highest regard by party staff, Labour members and the whole Labour movement. She is one of our own. Forged on the front line of east london street politics. Labour to her bones. Blending a fierce determination and commitment to our movement with compassion and kindness and the simple love for our country.

“Today we thank her for the monumental contribution she has made to our party and our country over almost 16 years working for the Labour Party. I have no doubt that she will continue to fight for the better Britain she has helped deliver in the months and years ahead. I will personally miss one of the most impressive people I have ever worked with.”

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