Which Labour minister performed the most broadcast rounds in Starmer’s government?

Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting performed the most broadcast rounds of ministers in Keir Starmer’s government, LabourList can reveal.

Extensive LabourList analysis of broadcast rounds since July 2024 by Starmer’s ministers, both past and present, found that Streeting had been sent out to bat the most on radio and TV interviews.

The Ilford South MP, who resigned from the government in May 2026, performed 30 broadcast rounds since Keir Starmer first walked into Number 10, while Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson came a close second with 28.

Pat McFadden, who served as both Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Work and Pensions Secretary in Starmer’s government, placed third with 26.

Of the great offices of state, Foreign Secretary and former Home Secretary Yvette Cooper performed the most media rounds over the last two years, with 24.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves took to the airwaves 15 times, while current Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood went on the broadcast round nine times.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer did seven broadcast rounds during his time in Downing Street.

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Analysis of broadcast rounds by the government department uncovers the priorities of the Starmer administration, with the Home Office dominating the airwaves with 65 ministerial appearances.

Ministers from the Cabinet Office featured on the broadcast round 63 times, with appearances from the Department for Education totalling 59.

The figures are based on analysis of Politico’s daily round-up of ministers scheduled to appear on behalf of the government, as well as ministerial appearances on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

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Emma Burnell, editor of LabourList, said: “Wes Streeting was clearly someone the government relied on heavily to sell their message – and it’s not a surprise as he is widely seen as one of Labour’s best communicators. Equally, alongside immigration, the NHS is never far from either the headlines or Labour minds, so his dominance makes sense.

“We will start fresh with some new faces in the cabinet and a new agenda set by Andy Burham. However, whoever is in the different cabinet roles, I wouldn’t expect the issue agenda to change overnight. We shall see if Burnham’s Number 10 sends a wider variety of voices out onto the broadcasters, and who they believe will be best able to sell their message to the public.

“We at LabourList will be watching with interest and reporting back to you.”